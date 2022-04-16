North country people
Armed Forces
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently earned promotions: Wendell Conyette, Evans Mills, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to corporal; Autumn Davis, Depauville, 206th Military Police Company, promoted to private 1st class; Dylan Frederick, Mannsville, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, promoted to sergeant; Robert Hooker, LaFargeville, Company A, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to first sergeant; Scott Mason, Cape Vincent, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to sergeant; Matthew Meier, Lowville, Medical Command, promoted to staff sergeant; Travis Nisbet, Clayton, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to staff sergeant; Adam Simmons, Gouverneur, Company B, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to sergeant; and Elijah Tezeno, Watertown, Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 369th Sustainment Brigade, promoted to master sergeant.
Careers
Whitney Smith, pediatric provider, recently joined Carthage Pediatric Clinic. Ms. Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, minor in Spanish, from Davidson (N.C.) in 2009; and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Methodist University, Fayetteville, N.C., in 2015. Following her education, she worked at Cross Creek Pediatrics, Fayetteville, N.C., and Kids First Pediatrics, Fayetteville, N.C., prior to moving to Northern New York.
Emily S. Bristol has recently joined the north country team of Upstate National Bank as senior vice president, commercial leding officer. A native of the north country, Ms. Bristol has several years of experience in lending.
Colleges
Shante M. Westfield, Watertown, is the Jefferson Community College honors program for April. For an honors option, Ms. Westfield, a natural sciences major, worked with volunteer test subjects to run electrophoresis on their ALU gene to determine if they were homozygous(+/+), homozygous (-/-) or heterozygous (-/+).
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Le Moyne College, Syracuse: Karissa Kingsley, Potsdam, senior, psychology; Jordan Signor, Watertown, senior, English; Mikael Melfi, Clayton, senior, environmental science systems; Jenna Zimmerman, Adams, senior, psychology; Allyson Hall, Oswegatchie, senior, accounting; Emily Atkinson, Harrisville, senior, biology; Savannah Fish, Adams Center, senior, biology; Erica Monaco, Sackets Harbor, senior, nursing; Brandon Rawson, Potsdam, senior, environmental science systems; Austin Bleau, Heuvelton, senior, accounting; Luke Freeman, Watertown, senior, nursing; Octavia Viskovich, Norfolk, senior, chemistry; Riley O’Shea, Canton, senior, psychology; Ryder Simser, Watertown, senior, marketing; Molly Hall, Adams Center, senior, biology; Caroline Lalone, Ogdensburg, senior, sociology; Joshua Caldwell, Watertown, junior, environmental studies; Emma Hellinger, Lowville, senior, biology; Hayden Hoerner, Massena, senior, biology; Joshua St. Onge, Sackets Harbor, senior, management and leadership; Ashley Green, Belleville, senior, cybersecurity; Nicholas Mallette, Watertown, junior, biology; Cassidy Burns, Castorland, sophomore, cybersecurity; Sara Wood, Lowville, junior, psychology; Mary Root, Black River, senior, biochemistry; Elizabeth Western, Lowville, junior, psychology; Emma Dening, Glenfield, freshman, biology; Madison Bernhardt, Clayton, freshman, Spanish; Colby Randall, Mannsville, freshman, political science; Drew Stein, Evans Mills, freshman, biochemistry; Mason Vantassel, Philadelphia, freshman, biology; Nicholas Estabrooks, Canton, freshman, biology; Jeannette Oliveau, Black River, junior, nursing; Araya Cox, Calcium, freshman, psychology; Nicholas Henry, Adams, junior, sociology; Hiep Huynh, Watertown, recent graduate, computer science; and Mitchell Leeson, Theresa, freshman, business.
Chad Varney, Potsdam, senior, art, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hamilton College, Clinton.
Zach Longamore, Dexter, was named tot he fall semester dean’s list at Loyola University, Baltimore, Md.
The following north country residents received scholarships from SUNY Oneonta: Mallory Alicie, Fort Drum, Robin Ross Higgins ‘72 Scholarship; Alexis Gallant, Fort Drum, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship and Robin Ross Higgins ‘72 Scholarship; Madison Mahady, Winthrop, Alumni Association Scholarship and Neverett-Miller North Country Scholarship; Collin Sovie, Ogdensburg, Louis C. Jones Fellowship; Caitlin Stepanek, Carthage, Olga Santora ‘35 Scholarship; and Olivia Weiss, Lyons Falls, Dr. Steven R. Perry Scholarship.
Patricia Rosado, Fort Drum; and Juleanna Duell, Beaver Falls, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
Notable Donations
Parishioners of Zion Episcopal Church, Colton, raised $1,585 for the Episcopal Relief Fund/Ukrainian Support.
Potsdam Snack Pack Program recently received a $1,500 grant from Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Program.
