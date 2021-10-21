North country people
Armed Forces
The following local members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Morganne Carpenter, Watertown, 174th Attack Wing, promoted to master sergeant; Nathan McCloud, Gouverneur, 174th Attack Wing, promoted to senior master sergeant; and Robert Locke, DeKalb Junction, 174th Attack Wing, promoted to master sergeant.
Brian Peck, Carthage, 10th Area Command, recently earned the New York Guard Achievement Medal during unit training events.
Staff Sgt. Levi Whitney, Adams, mission systems technician with 224th Support Squadron, recently reenlisted service in the Air National Guard.
Careers
Dr. Birinder Singh, nephrology and hypertension specialist and chief of medicine, Massena Hospital, is now also seeing patients at EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton.
Joshua Tulloch, physician assistant, has joined the surgical department of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Colleges
The following local residents were named to the summer term dean’s list at the University of Maryland: James Alonzo, Fort Drum; George Carr, Fort Drum; Joseph Zazzaro, Watertown; Phoebus Lazaridis, Watertown; Sara Wing, Fort Drum; Devin Reilly, Carthage; Tyler Laliberte, Fort Drum; Josue Patricio, Fort Drum; Thomas Madrid, Fort Drum; Katie Winslow, Calcium; Armando Pascual Castro, Evans Mills; Samba Jalloh, Watertown; Jessica Mcconnell, Fort Drum; Chelsea Smiley, Fort Drum; Ramon Moya, Watertown; Lucille Ariasmedrano, Fort Drum; Eldon James II, Massena; Abdou Tchakoura, Carthage; Kaylecia Nieves, Ogdensburg; Michael Padilla, Copenhagen; Md Omor, Fort Drum; Dominique Hayes, Watertown; Millicent Odoi, Fort Drum; Tyranisha Galvan, Fort Drum; Alexandria Brown, Fort Drum; Christel Kiti, Fort Drum; Weshnader Toussaint, Fort Drum; and Thanh nhan Tran, Philadelphia.
Canton-Potsdam Hospital guild recently presented a $1,000 scholarship to Alison Brant, SUNY Canton nursing student. Ms. Brant graduated from SUNY Canton in May with an associate degree in nursing, with high honors, and is current in the nursing bachelor’s degree program.
The following north country residents graduated with bachelor’s degrees in May from Colgate College, Hamilton: Nicholas Draught, Watertown, economics; Andrew Lapp, Adams, music; Chelsea Munger, Lowville, music, manga cum laude; and Eleanor Schonberg, Lisbon, political science, cum laude.
