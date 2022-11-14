North country people
Armed Forces
The following north countryh members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: John Maina, Black River, Company D, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to sergeant 1st class; and Michael Conlin, Watertown, 827th Engineer Company, promoted to sergeant.
Careers
Drs. Sarthak Patel and Roshanak Salehi joined the St. Lawrence Health Team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Both doctors earned medical degrees from Saba (Caribbean) School of Medicine and completed residency programs at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital; and are members of the American Association of Family Practitioners.
Dr. Mark Parshall, emergency medicine physician, has joined the staff of St. Lawrence Health at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, and Gouverneur Hospital.
Dr. Parshall, native of Northern New York, is American Board of Medical Specialties Certified; earned a medical degree from Autonomous Universidad, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico; earned his Fifth Pathway Certification from New York Medical College, Valhalla; and completed his residency at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Utica.
Dr. Michael Lichtbroun joined St. Lawrence Health’s hospitalist team with Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Dr. Lichtboun earned a medical degree through Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv, Irael; and completed his residency through Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla.
Sue Perkins was promoted to district manager at Community Bank’s St. Lawrence branches. Ms. Perkins will be responsible for two Potsdam offices and seven other county branches.
Dr. Jacob Frier, emergency medicine physician, joined St. Lawrence Health, providing emergency care at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena Hospitals.
Dr. Frier earned a medical degree from Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, where he completed his residency in emergency medicine.
Colleges
Paige M. Schultz, Watertown, was named the October Honors Program Student of the Month at Jefferson Community College, Watertown. Ms. Schultz, a humanities and social science major, with a concentration in psychology, researched the impact of social-psychological factors on elementary student for an honors option.
Arianna Robertson, Watertown, is studying in France through Hamilton College, Clinton, for the fall semester.
High Schools
Ella Bateman, seventh grade, was named the September Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month by the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce.
Ryan Mitchell, senior, Ogdensburg Free Academy, was named the September BOCES Student of the Month by the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Mitchell is a student in the building trades program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
