North country people
Samantha Green, credentialed substance use counselor, has joined the St. Lawrence Health System substance use disorder team at Gouverneur Hospital. Ms. Green earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Canton and her state certification in substance use. She has self-management and recovery training and attended the recovery coach academy through Seaway Valley Prevention.
Steven Wojtkiewicz was promoted from associate professor to professor of civil and environmental engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. His research interest focus in computational and data-enabled science and engineering.
Dr. Jason Sabatini, podiatric surgeon, has joined the team of St. Lawrence Health System at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, out of the EJ Noble Building, Canton. Dr. Sabatini earned a medical degree from the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, Ill. He completed a three-year reconstructive foot and ankle residency at Long Island Jewish/North Shore Hospital, New Hyde Park.
Samaritan Dermatology, Watertown, welcomed two new physician assistants: Amy Lynn Wechinski and Erin Bryant.
Jacob Schofell, Rensslaer Falls, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and Arabic and middle east studies from McDaniel College, Westminster, Md.
Ella Dudek, Potsdam, earned a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences from the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.
Megan Miller, senior, social work, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Brescia University, Owensboro, Ky.
Tameka Turpin, Carthage, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin, Superior, Wis.
Tyler Bowman and Debora Bartosova received 2020 SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence at SUNY Canton.
Kathryn Thornthwaite, Black River, senior, music and secondary education, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Goshen (Ind.) College.
Lucas Vaadi, Mannsville, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Nichols College, Dudley, Mass.
Samantha Mokshefsky, Ogdensburg, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cedar Crest College, Allentown, Pa.
Kyra A. Hayden, Black River, graduated from Clemson (S.C.) University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
The following were named to the spring dean’s list at Canisius College, Buffalo: Benjamin Paquette, Morristown, digital media arts; Ashlynn Gilfillan, Dexter, health and wellness; Jacalyn Lamica, Norfolk, animal behavior ecology conservation; Emily Birchenough, Lowville, international business; Rylee Campeau, Lowville, sports and exercise health care; and Connor Way, Watertown, health and wellness.
Caroline St. Croix, Lowville, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Lasell University, Newton, Mass.
Emily LaGarry, Massena, was named to the spring semester provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta.
The following were named to the spring semester deans’ list at Buffalo State College: Michael Hobbs, Potsdam; Thomas Dupee, Brownville; Meghan Tyler, Sackets Harbor; Cierra Balfour, Watertown; Christina Carlisle, Nicholville; Kaitlyn Burr, Dexter; and Riley Thomas, Chaumont.
LouAnne King, Waddington, was elected to the New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board.
