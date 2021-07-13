North country people
Connor Way, Watertown, health and wellness; and Rylee Campeau, Lowville, sports and exercise health care, participated in the Virtual Service Week at Canisius College, Buffalo.
Paige Miller, Sackets Harbor; and Haile Rowsam, Lyons Falls, were recently inducted into the Elmira College chapter of Psi Chi, international honor society in psychology.
Olivia Schreurs, Canton, graduated magna cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Union College, Schenectady.
The following north country residents graduated with bachelor’s degrees from Elmira College: Alexa Fields, Potsdam; Lincoln Hall, Canton; Emma Henry, Ogdensburg; Elizabeth Jackson-Wood, Harrisville; Jacob Mattice, Canton; Paige Miller, Sackets Harbor; Bridgette Patterson, Glenfield; and Kristen Solar, Clayton.
Gia Doldo, Watertown; and Abby Warner, Canton, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
Donovan Evans, Constableville, computer science, was named to the spring dean’s list at Western New England University, Springfield, Mass.
Elise Franck, Canton; and Samantha Frick, Potsdam, graduated from SUNY New Paltz in May.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz: Elise Franck, Canton; Samantha Frick, Potsdam; Dana Halladay, Beaver Falls; Chelsea Kain, Lowville; Stewart Shannon, Watertown; Hannah Slate, Chaumont; and Jaclyn Smith, Watertown.
The following north country residents graduated with honors from Elmira College: Alexa Fields, Potsdam, cum laude; Emma Henry, Ogdensburg, summa cum laude; Paige Miller, Sackets Harbor, magna cum laude; and Bridgette Patterson, Glenfield, magna cum laude.
Benjamin Sprague, Norfolk; Paige Thorne, Watertown; and Grace Van Gorder, Glenfield, were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Morrisville.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville: Zachary Clukey, Watertown; Rachel Davis, LaFargeville; Kadi Denny, Lorraine; Ethan Fitzgerald, Constableville; Madison Holden Cook, colton; Abbigayle Kubis, Watertown; Alana McDonald, Potsdam; Elizabeth McGinely, Canton; Cali Prevatt, Adams Center; Morgan Ryan, Carthage; Brandon Smith, West Leyden; and Cory Woodward, Croghan.
The following north country residents graduated from Quinnipiac University, Hamdon, Conn.: Maria Ricalton, Canton, doctor of physical therapy; Raechel Davis, Massena, master’s degree in biomedical sciences; Elizabeth Marinis, Lake Placid, master’s degree in teaching elementary education; and Taylor Pitts, Mooers Forks, docotor of physical therapy.
Trinity Lawrence, Carthage Central School, was honored with the Sons of the American Revolution Chapter Level Medal and Certificate. Miss Lawrence has been a member of the ROTC program for three years; has a grade point average of 4.0; is a member of the Physical Fitness and Marksmanship Teams; and participates in community service events. She serves as a cadet section sergeant and as a mentor to others.
Local businesses and sponsors have proveded scholarships to students at the BOCES Seaway Career and Technical Educational Center:
Noel Newton, Potsdam Central School, culinary arts program – Rotary Student of the Year
$200 Business Scholarships
Sydney Graham, Colton-Pierrepont Central School, Colton — Allied Health
Connor McPherson, Massena Central School — Automotive Technologies
Preston Farnsworth, Potsdam Central School — Automotive Technologies
Jeffrey Crump, Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, Parishville — Building Trades
Hannah Reed, Canton Central School — Cosmetology
Derek Weston, Potsdam Central School — Criminal Justice
Noel Newton, Potsdam Central School — Culinary Arts
Victoria Bisnett, Canton Central School — Education and Human Services
Desirae Malone, Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, Parishville — Health Careers
Michael Bolia Jr., Massena Central School — HVAC/R
Remington Charleson, Massena Central School — Metalworking
DeShaun Burnette, Madrid-Waddington Central School — Multi Occupations
Hunter Blauvelt, Canton Central School —Natural Resources Management
Samantha Foster, Brasher Central School, Brasher Falls — Software Development and Business Design
Carthage Area Hospital has announced the recipients of Dr. Frank Harvey and JoAnn Zando Health Care Scholarships:
Shae M. Marriott, Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls, is the daughter of Melanie and Tom Marriott, Croghan. She plans to attend Utica College to major in physical therapy.
Quinlyn Ormsby, LaFargeville Central School, is the daughter of maci and Stephen Ormsby, Clayton. She plans to attend SUNY Plattsburgh to major in nursing.
Jacob Barber, Carthage Central School, is the son of Wendy and Kevin barber, Carthage. He plans to attend Messiah University, Mechanicsburg, Pa., to major in biology.
Hannah Boshart, Carthage Central School, is the daughter of Erin and Dan Boshart, Carthage. She plans to attend St. John Fisher College, Rochester, to major in nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.