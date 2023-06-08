North country people
Jefferson Community College held their annual Recognition Celebration on May 5, honoring staff and faculty.
Spirit of Jefferson Award — Cannon Threads, clothing closet co-sponsored by career services and school of business, hospitality and tourism.
Retirees — Lucinda D. Barbour, Adams Center, professor of art; Venkat Chebolu, Watertown, professor chemistry; Linda S. Dening, Lowville, professor of accounting and office technologies; Joel F. LaLone, Watertown, professor of mathematics; Gail A. Patrick, Theresa, secretary; Kimberly G. Sell, Redwood, professor of physical education; Lynn M. Sprott, Watertown, professor of psychology; and Robin E. Stephenson, Redwood, business advisor
Retirees receiving Emeritus designation — Keitha Haas, Depauville, personnel specialist emerita; Joel F. LaLone, Watertown, professor emeritus; Betsy D. Penrose, Alfred, vice president emerita; and Michael K. White, West Monroe, professor emeritus.
Milestones of service:
Five years — Mark A. Bero, Brownville; Benjamin G. Foster, Trumansburg; Julian Mangano, Castorland; Victor Monaghan Jr., Carthage; and Matthew L. Vincent, Calcium
10 years — Katie J. Corbin, Chaumont; Chris Ebey, Watertown; Corey M. Pentoney, Watertown; and Clifford J. Peters, Antwerp
15 years — Michael B. Avery, Sackets Harbor; Lawrence M. Danforth, Corning; Leah A. Deasy, Mexico; Adrienne M. Demiceli, Watertown; Kathy J. Flanders, Clayton; Tanya L. Hoistion, Calcium; Brandon L. Maxam, Oswego; Beverly M. Norton, Watertown; Roy C. Romano, Watertown; Raymond R. Side, Redwood; and Gabrielle M. Thompson, Watertown
20 years — Patricia A. Crowder, Theresa; William L. McMahon, Carthage; Richard E. Merryman, Watertown; and Gerald Zoanetti, Henderson Harbor
25 years — Paul A. Alteri, Watertown; and Cheryl M. Martin, Watertown
30 years — Venkat Chebolu, Watertown; Gail Patrick, Theresa; and Paul F. Rowe, Watertown
35 years — Courtney A. Bauer , Watertown; Linda S. Dening, Lowville; and Kimberly S. Stearns, Rodman
Colleges
Allyson Wargo, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Assumption University, Worcester, Mass.
The following north country residents graduated from Nazareth College, Rochester: Madison Thomas, Adams, cum laude, nursing; Jake Cavellier, Wellesley Island, summa cum laude, accounting and finance; Jessica Rebelo, Watertown, magna cum laude, occupational science, minor in psychology; Madlen Kalamas, Watertown, psychology, minor in legal studies; Carson Pickeral, Brownville, cum laude, finance, minor in economics and accounting; Kendall McGill, Adams Center, magna cum laude, communication sciences and disorders; Quincy Marsell, Theresa, magna cum laude, communication sciences and disorders, minor in studio art, and developing child and families; Nathan McNally, Ogdensburg, cum laude, history, minor in social welfare; Logan Beerman, Clayton, magna cum laude, music business, minor in contemporary commercial music; Julia Schwendy, Lowville, cum laude, nursing; Erina Haddock, Redwood, summa cum laude, health sciences, minor in developing child and families, gerontology and psychology; Kolby Perkins, Winthrop, magna cum laude, health sciences, minor in psychology; and Tori Wilcox, Theresa, summa cum laude, psychology, minor in religious studies and cognitive neuropsychology.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester: Kathleen Bateman and Emma Maskell, both of Waddington; Logan Beerman and Ailene Lindsey, both of Clayton; Sophia Brown, Meghan Lambert and Ian Love, all of Massena; Alex Clancy, Gouverneur; Phoebe Hall and John Thomas, both of Dexter; Cassandra Johnson, Mannsville; Madlen Kalamas, Tatum Overton and Jessica Rebelo, all of Watertown; Nathan McNally, Ogdensburg; Kayleigh Ronas, Antwerp; Anna Scott, Carthage; Megan Taylor, Katherine Theobald and Megan Saber, all of Potsdam; Tori Wilcox, Theresa; Laura Zehr, Belleville; Angelie Bush, Canton; Erina Haddock, Redwood; Kolby Perkins and Hayden Perkins, both of Winthrop; Kendall McGill, Adams Center; and Jake Cavellier, Wellesley Island.
Scholarships
The North Central Zone of Retired Educators of New York (RENY), with Northern New York Community Foundation, announced the 2023 winners of $1,000 scholarships for future educators:
Courtney J. Kerley, daughter of Michael and Jennifer Kerley, is a graduating senior at Lyme Central School, Chaumont, and plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in secondary education in math.
Mackenzie L. Ples, daughter of Philip and Kathleen Ples, is a graduating senior at Lowville Academy and Central School and plans to attend Le Moyne College, Syracuse, to major in elementary education.
