North country people
The following north country residents placed in weekly bridge games, sponsored by the Northern New York Duplicate Bridge Club:
Jan. 10: First place, Renee Lustick and Phyllis Plante; second place, Alice LeRoy and Helen Keohane; and third place, Judy Vespa and Ann Sellers
Jan. 13: First place, Maureen Gough and Sue Glomboski; and second place, Judith Christley and Celia Perciaccante
Jan. 17: First place, Gloria Rothschild and Helen Keohane; and second place, Phyllis Plante and Judith Christley
Jan. 20: First place, Debra Suller and Helen Keohane; and second place, Judy Vespa and Alice LeRoy
Jan. 24: First place, Hope Metcalf and Renee Lustick; second place, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Phyllis Plante; and third place, Alice LeRoy and Helen Keohane
Olivia Patterson, Belleville Henderson Central School, Belleville, has been selected as the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution District V portion of the Good Citizens essay scholarship competition.
Miss Patterson won the LeRay de Chaumont Chapter competition and her essay will be judged at the state level. In addition to her essay, she was judged on service to family, community and country.
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Greta Ferris, eighth grade, as January Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month.
Whiz Quiz winners were honored at the annual Whiz Quiz Banquet, held Jan. 30 in Watertown. More than 100 students and families attended the event honoring academics and distributing scholarships.
Glenn Gough Championship Trophy, $1,500 scholarship — Potsdam Central School: Sylvian Foisy, Ethan Plague, Yacob Melman and Skye Crocker; Advisor: Catherine Boula
Second place, $1,000 scholarship — South Jefferson Central School, Adams: Evelyn Bibbins, Trevor Benware, Josh Bliss and Kyle Caine; Advisor: Alyssa Freeland
Semi-Finalist: South Lewis Central School, Turin: Kathryn Reid, Madison Munn, Robert Newell and Matt Liddiard; Advisors: Edward Collins and Marcy McGuire
Semi-Finalist — Pulaski Academy and Central School: Logan Godfrey, Josh Carguello, Brian Pond and Landon Jones; Advisor: Jamie Hefti
“Up and Coming Award,” $250 scholarship — Pulaski Academy and Central School
“Best Dressed Award,” $250 scholarship — Immaculate Heart Central School, Watertown: Cole Grant, Kate O’Neil, Nick McNulty and Andrew Ranger; Advisors: John Montondo and Karen Montondo
“Team Spirit Award” — Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay: Jack Ely, Shawn Mason, Sam Felicia and Kat Probst; Advisor: Teri Lowe
