Drs. Leo Grafstein and Peter Hughes, urologists, recently joined the team of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, working from the EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton.
Dr. Grafstein earned a medical degree from Northeastern Ohio Universies College of Medicine, Rootstown, Ohio; and completed his residency through the Medical College of Ohio Urology, Toledo, Ohio.
Dr. Hughes earned a medical degree at Autonomous University of Guadalajara, Mexico; and completed his residency at Case Western Reserve University Hospitals, Cleveland, Ohio.
Nichole Moles, financial advisor and insurance planning director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, was recently promoted to vice president. Ms. Moles has been with Morgan Stanley since 2004 and is a native of Watertown. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Mansfield (Pa.) University. She resides in Syracuse with her family.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ithaca College: Erika Elcsisin, Calcium; Ratewenniio George, Massena; Sydney Lorenc, Potsdam; and Grace Sawyko, Canton.
Elizabeth Christy, Canton, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Paul Smiths College: Jack Palmer, Heuvelton; Yelena Jaquith, Ogdensburg; David Laframboise, Constableville; Kara McKinley, Potsdam; Brooke Wilson, Colton; Jesse Allen, Norfolk; Sarah Haggett, Carthage; Daniel Laddison, Hermon; Abigail Paro, Hermon; Keeley Jock, Massena; Carson Schweinsberg, Brantingham; Caden Lucas, Adams Center; Neil Brown, Potsdam; Sarah Bailey, Canton; Jonathan Robbins, St. Regis Falls; Sydney O’Melia, Calcium; Derek Grant, Potsdam; Chantel Fifield, Canton; Noel Newton, Potsdam; Jarrett Reed, Massena; and Alexander Anderson, Parishville.
The following north country residents were named to the Adirondack Scholar’s list for the fall semester at Paul Smith’s College: Sarah Haggett, Carthage; Daniel Laddison, Hermon; Keeley Jock, Massena; Jonathan Robbins, St. Regis Falls; Chantel Fifield, Canton; and Jarrett Reed, Massena.
Brandon M. Polge, son of Catherine Prosser Polge, Watertown; and Matthew Polge, Syracuse, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Keuka College, Keuka Park. Mr. Polge is a sophomore, majoring in business management.
Emma Bishop, Lake Placid, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Endicott College, Beverly, Mass.
Hayley Gray, Potsdam, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute.
Grace Phelps, Watertown, was named to the fall semester president’s list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
Grace Mear, Lowville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
Alyssa Payne, eighth grade, has been named the January Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month from the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce.
Aiden LaFlair, senior, Ogdensburg Free Adademy, was named the January BOCES Student of the month from the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce. Mr. LaFlair is a student in the HVAC Program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
Evan Felt, senior, Heuvelton Central School, was named the February BOCES Student of the month for February. Mr. Felt is a student in the criminal justice program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
The Northern New York Community Foundation recently announced $10,000 in Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge grants to 20 local nonprofit organizations:
Jefferson County:
Watertown Urban Mission, Jordan Kallie, Case Middle School, Watertown — $500
Cape Vincent Fire Department, John Wiley, Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton — $500
Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry, McKenna Durr, Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton — $500
Lewis County:
Double Play Community Center, Lowville, Hayden Hulbert, Lowville Academy and Central School — $500
Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lowville, Will Vokey, Lowville Academy and Central School — $500
Mountain View PRevention Services, Lowville, Kylie Wilder, Lowville Academy and Central School — $500
Lewis County Agricultural Society, Lowville, Cullen Miller, Lowville Academy and Central School — $500
Lewis County Humane Society, Glenfield, Stella Burke, Lowville Academy and Central School — $500
Adirondack Mennonite Camping Association, Lowville, Carl Petzoldt, Lowville Academy and Central School — $500
Lewis County Hospital Foundation, Brailyn Dunn, Lowville Academy and Central School — $500
St. Lawrence County:
Society of the United Helpers, Ogdensburg, Scarlett Ritchie, Morristown Central School — $500
Canton Free Library, Natasha Rossiter, Canton Central School — $500
Potsdam Humane Society, Mrs. Grace Schenker’s Classroom, Canton Central School — $500
Massena Meals on Wheels, Luke Bogart, Massena Central School — $500
Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Potsdam, Kyla Donahue, Massena Central School — $500
Massena Public Library, Reese Faucher, Massena Central School — $500
Morristown Gateway Museum, Sawyer Belile, Morristown Central School — $500
Police Activities League of Massena, Serenidy Rust, Massena Central School — $500
St. Lawrence Health Foundation, Potsdam, Taya Coller, Edwards-Knox Central School, Russell — $500
Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, Isabel Paro, Edwards-Knox Central School, Russell — $500
