North country people
Dr. David Rosner, general surgeon, has returned to the staff of Carthage Area Hospital. He specializes in abdominal surgery. Dr. Rosner earned his medical degree from the University of Guadalajara, Mexico; and completed his residency at the New York Medical College, Lincoln Hospital, Bronx.
Bin Xu was appointed assistant professor of mathematics at Clarkson University, Potsdam. She earned a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah; and a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Science and Technology of China.
Diane Keating Jones has joined the staff of North Country Family Health Center, Watertown as a pediatrician. Dr. Jones was previous medical director of pediatrics at Carthage Area Hospital.
Dr. Howard Katz, orthopedic surgeon, joined the medical team of St. Lawrence Health System at the St. Lawrence medical campus in Canton. Dr. Katz earned his medical degree at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.; and underwent his general surgery internship, and orthopedic residency at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, where he was also orthopedic surgery chief resident.
Guoyu Lin has been named assistant professor of economics and financial studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. and master’s degree in accounting from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pa.; and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Peking University, Beijing, China.
Wei Yan has been appointed assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. in computer engineering from the University of Connecticut, Mansfield, Conn.; a master’s degree from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China; and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, China.
