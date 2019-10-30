North country people
The following graduated from Troy (Ala.) University: Andrzej Kujawski, Fort Drum; Stephanie Smith, Adams Center; and Milton Yagel, Theresa.
Alexis Crandall, Sackets Harbor, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Ind.
Cheyenne Moore, Henderson; Hayley Valin, LaFargeville; and Amber Stanford, Glenfield, were named to the spring semester provost’s list at Cayuga Community College, Auburn.
The following were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Columbia (Mo.) College: Paola Ames, Correene Moore and Jasmine Simmons, Fort Drum; Janet Adams, Theresa; and Jennifer Derouin and Shawn Nicholson, Watertown.
Elaine Roberts, Castorland, was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta, the national honor society for first-year students, at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Ms. Roberts is a criminal justice major.
The following north country residents graduated from Alfred State College: Kortney Fulkerson, Adams, associate degree, welding technology; Michael Barber, Chaumont, associate degree, heavy equipment technician; Autumn Fay, Sackets Harbor, associate degree, diagnostic medical sonography; Garrett Schell, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, surveying and geomatics engineering technology; Scott Young, Watertown, associate degree, motorcycle and power sports technology; Braedon Thisse, Glenfield, associate degree, court and realtime reporting; Michael LaRue, Massena, bachelor’s degree, financial planning; James Root, Massena, associate degree, nursing; David O’Brien, Norfolk, bachelor’s degree, financial planning; and Edward Newcombe, Rensselaer Falls, associate degree, motorsports techhnology.
Deanna Brenon, Brownville, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New Haven, West Haven, Conn. Ms. Brenon is majoring in marine biology.
Hannah Peebles, Dexter, graduated from the University of Findlay (Ohio) with a bachelor’s degree in sport business strategy.
The following north country residents graduated from Cayuga Community College, Auburn: Tammy Daymont, Lowville, associate degree, liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences; Amber Stanford, Glenfield, associate degree, liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences; Cheyenne Moore, Henderson, associate degree, liberal arts and sciences: mathematics and science; and Hayley Valin, LaFargeville, associate degree, health sciences.
Robert Fenton, Norwood; and Macy Huntley, Canton, magna cum laude, graduated from Elmira College on June 2.
Jessie Landis, Croghan, biochemistry; and Leah Lapp, Lowville, biology and chemistry, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va.
Kendall Klock, LaFargeville, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University.
Anna Lyndaker, Lowville, neuroscience; Sidney Molnar, Norfolk; and Gabrielle O’Brien, Black River, sociology; were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hamilton College, Clinton.
Emily Cean, Brownville, a hospitality management major, was inducted into the SUNY Delhi chapte rof Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society.
Hunter Brownell, Winthrop, adolescence education: social studies major, spent two weeks in May completing service projects in Quito and Mindo, Ecuador, as part of an upper-division human development and family studies course through SUNY Oneonta.
Rachel Leach, Constableville; and Kerrigan Majoney, Lowville, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of St. Rose, Albany.
Kelsey Leubner, Dexter, graduated from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth on May 13.
Nikki Rodriguez, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas.
David Morrison, Watertown, received dean’s commendation for part-time students for the spring semester at the University at Albany.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University at Albany: Victoria Pacini, Brownville; Patrick Farley, Carthage; Keagan O’Connor and Rachel Pombrio, both of Chazy; Kalie Sposato, Clayton; Madison Grgg, Hannawa Falls; Briana Tulip, Hermon; Chelby Lawrence, Jasmine Phillip, Lauren Rossi and Lucas Strack, all of Lake Placid; Connor Fayle, Lowville; Robert Muncil, Oswegatchie; Hannah Heisler, Philadelphia; Melanie Atkinson, Potsdam; Brianna Donohoe, Pulaski; Shelby Mack, Rensselaer Falls; Hannah Brogan, Saranac Lake; Mitchell Netto, Ceyden O’Hara and Claire Stackel, all of Watertown; and Allison Peryer, West Chazy.
The following north country students were awarded internship fellowships for the summer through St. Lawrence University, Canton: Nicholle L. Gotham, Gouverneur, performance and communication arts, The Macdonald Journalism Internship Fellowship, North Country Public Radio, Canton; Cassandra J. Kunert, Copenhagen, global studies and government, Alumni Executive Council Endowment for Internships and Experiential Learning, East Africa backstopping internship for TechnoServe, Washington, D.C.; Martina Leake, Carthage, government, Jennifer W. Knowles ‘89 and Robert M. Knowles P’21 Internship Fellowship, sexual assault prevention program educator for Ke batla go itse: Redefining Sexual Assault Culture in Botswana in Gaborone, Botswana; and Nathaniel O. Stowe, Ogdensburg, African studies-history, History Department Vilas Internship Fellowship.
