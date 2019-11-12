North country people
Jeremy Marcil, Brasher Falls, joined the staff of Massena Memorial Hospital as administrative director of medical imaging services. Previously working for MMH as a registered CT and MRI technologist for 14 years, he worked as a team leader and senior CT application Specialist for Siemens Corporation, travelling extensively.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Oswego: Quincey J. Zimmerman, Adams, childhood education; Caydee M. Blankenship, Antwerp, finance; Jill P. Moore, Beaver Falls, wellness management; Adam M. Haley, Brownville, adolescence education; Shelby L. Brass, Cape Vincent, childhood education; Nathan P. DeSantis, Constableville, adolescence education; Kevin E. O’Connor, Depauville, English to speakers of other languages; Jeremy N. Machia, Dexter, criminal justice; Nicholas Nortz, Dexter, adolescence education; Amanda N. Gydesen, Evans Mills, creative writing; Mikayla L. Peters, LaFargeville, online wellness; Rebecca G. Sawler, Lowville, psychology; Noah P. Davidson, Philadelphia, chemistry; Matt Stone, Potsdam, finance; Nicholas Long, Watertown, graphic design; Noel M. Strong, Watertown, studio art; Aubrey S. Walts, Watertown, information science; Benjamin H. Wakefield, Lowville, business administration; Kayla N. Schillinger, Mannsville, adolescence education; and Jordyn M. Sholette, Ogdensburg, cinema and screen studies.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oswego: Stephanie Goutremout, Adams, childhood education; Hannah R. Murdock, Adams, psychology; Kenneth R. Burnham, Adams Center, creative writing; Tatyana D. Fish, Adams Center, wellness management; Matthew Sundberg, Beaver Falls, accounting; Alexsis Minnick, Calcium, accounting; Dylan P. Wiley, Cape Vincent, biochemistry; Daniel F. Burke, Carthage, finance; Michael Nevills, Carthage, business administration; Katrina E. Johnson, Colton, business administration; Keely M. Marriott, Croghan, marketing; Isaiah J. Pominville, Croghan, biology; Jillian R. Cavellier, Dexter, geology; Keri J. Chubb, Dexter, history; Jessica J. Lloyd, Dexter, psychology; Collin Parody, Dexter, finance; Rhea Pitkin, Dexter, childhood education; Ryan P. Bailine, Evans Mills, chemistry; Derek A. Kuhn, Evans Mills, chemistry; Benjamin D. Bolton, Henderson, wellness management; Chelsea Cole, Lowville, childhood education; Liam T. Mahoney, Lowville, zoology; Mackenzie A. Tabolt, Lowville, wellness management; Lainey M. Archibee, Mannsville, biochemistry; Jacob Sheets, Massena, accounting; Ashler J. Herrick, Potsdam, applied mathematics; Ethan J. Van Blommestein, Potsdam, electrical and computer engineering; Hannah E. Lynch, Redwood, philosophy-psychology; Devin R. Moulton, Rodman, finance; Emma Garnsey, Sackets Harbor, childhood education; McKenzie R. Martin, Sackets Harbor, human development; Margaret N. Miller, Sackets Harbor, biochemistry; Slater M. Bushen, Three Mile Bay, biochemistry; Nicholas L. Clement, Watertown, finance; David M. Jones, Watertown, finance; Andrew J. Saunders, Watertown, finance; Drew Seymour, Watertown, English; and Mckenzie R. Spoor, West Leyden, accounting.
Silas Baker, Brownville, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Keuka College, Keuka Park. Mr. Baker, son of David and Amy Baker, is a sophomore business major.
Shannon Guler, Theresa; Chandler Telego, Adams Center; and Jade Young, Adams Center, earned bachelor’s degrees from Buffalo State College.
Desiree Palmer, Norwood, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester.
Justin Bruce Foster, Fort Drum, earned a bachelor’s degree from Bethel University, McKenzie, Tenn.
Kathryn Markert, Wellesley Island; and Faith Scarborough, Harrisville, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
Winners of the annual parade, held June 22 in Louisville, produced winners from Jefferson and Lewis Counties:
First place Class A and overall best fire department in memory of Wess Adams, Copenhagen — Lowville Fire Department
First place in Class B without music — West Carthage firefighters
Second place in Class B without music — Copenhagen firefighters
Robert Selby, Colton, received the George Gray Award for Artistic Excellence at the Coast Guard Art Program event in New York City. Mr. Selby took honors for his oil painting titled “Guardians of the Puerto Rico Coast.”
Winners of the “Along the River’s Edge” art exhibition and sale, hosted by Thousand Islands Arts Center, have been announced:
Catherine Johnson Award — oil painting, “A Bunch of Bull,” Carol Backus, $500
Kincaid Award — carved table, “Desert Meets Northeast,” Doug Drumm, $300
People’s Choice — mixed media, “Garden Flowers,” Ronda Rhoads, $200
Arts Center’s Choice — watercolor, “Orange Reflections,” Michiko Taylor, $200
Honorable mentions — oil painting, “Morning at Clayton Docks,” William Christopherson; acrylic painting, “Foot of Huckleberry Island,” Wendy Matthews; and acrylic painting, “Sunset with Boat -5,” Thomsas Amidon.
