North country people
Beth Todd was recently promoted to branch manager at the Clayton Community Bank NA. Ms. Todd has more than 27 years of experience in the banking industry, joining Community Bank in 2012 as retail loan officer before being promoted to branch manager in Alexandria Bay. She is a graduate of Carthage Central School and earned an associate degree in business from Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Major Tobias R. Clark, native of Norwood, has been appointed a professor and department chair of military science at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Major Clark enlisted in the Army and completed basic military police basic and advanced military training in 1996l served across the world; was awarded an ROTC Green-to-Gold Scholarship in 2002; was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the military police corps following graduation from SUNY Potsdam in 2005; and his first assignment was as platoon leader and executive officer in the 978th Military Police Company, Fort Bliss, Texas.
Christian Felzensztein has been appointed the David D. Reh Family Endowed Chair in Entrepreneural Leadership and a professor at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He has more than 20 years of experience in business, teaching, research and consultancy on four continents.
Allen Gontz has been appointed professor of applied geology at Clarkson University. Mr. Gontz is a quaternary geologist/geomorphologist who uses high-resolution, shallow-earth geophysics to assess process-form relationships within landscape changes in areas impacted by recent processes.
Olaiyi S. Iyiola was recently appointed assistant professor of mathematics at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. in applied and computational mathematics from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wis.; a master’s degree from the California University of Pennsylvania; a master’s degree in pure and applied mathematics from the African University of Science and Technology, Nigeria; and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Nigeria.
Tekla Ali Johnson was recently appointed professor of African-American studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Her research focuses on social justice issues in the United States. Ms. Johnson earned a Ph.D. in history with an emphasis in Africana studies, a master’s degree in hisotry and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb.; and a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, Miss.
The following north country residents recently received Key Awards from Elmira College: Emma Graveline, Watertown; Jack Bridenbaker, Alexexandria Bay; Kyle Moyer, Mannsville; Mei-Lin Corron, Henderson; Carlie-Mae Huckle, Star Lake; Jodie Soltau, Cranberry Lake; Matilyn Lovely, South Colton; McKenzie McLane, Carthage; Raegan Dalrymple, Carthage; Dekoda Matthews, Russell; Tyler Scott, Russell; Skie Peets, Watertown; Makayla Lyons, Watertown; Ella Impaglia, Gouverneur; Ashlee Flood, Gouverneur; Hannah Belknap, Hammond; Natalie Howie, Hammond; Abigail Bresett, Redwood; Harlee Cook, Harrisville; Julia Vega, Natural Bridge; Madisyn Wright, DeKalb Junction; Mia Pavon, Heuvelton; Marva Ford, Ogdensburg; Taleisha Lacroix, Evans Mills; Amari Raper, Fort Drum; Olivia Cratsenberg, LaFargeville; Carrie Getman, LaFargeville; Calea LeBel, Ogdensburg; Kyla Reed, Lowville; Jane Jennings, Lowville; Caleb Froats, Madrid; Laney Tiernan, Waddington; Aaron Woodcock, Ogdensburg; Jack Evans, Morristown; Catherine Phippen, Norwood; Adam Niles, Norfolk; Matthew Goolden, Ogdensburg; Hannah Powers, Ogdensburg; Cade Saiff, Potsdam; Claire Murphy, Potsdam; Elisa Morgan, Sackets Harbor; Molly Miller, Sackets Harbor; LeahBeth Guerard, Brasher Falls; Joshua Lyon, Winthrop; Hayden Clark, Brasher Falls; Cameron Humphrey, Rodman; Tanner Weiler, Adams; Allie Victorino, Clayton; and Dallas Osier, Clayton.
Peyton Donahoe, Watertown, was named to the winter/spring term dean’s list at Centre College, Danville, Ky.
Ryan Miller, Black River, earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
The South Jefferson FFA chapter, Adams, was awarded $5,000 for the Grants for Growing program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company. South Jeff will use their funds to purchase a felt growing wall , including aquaponic technology in the Feeding Our World (Horticulture) class.
