North country people
Dr. Suri Karthikeyan, gastroenterologist, joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Dr. Kar-thikeyan is American Board of Internal Medicine Certified in Gastroenterology, a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in both Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine and a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of United Kingdom in Internal Medicine. He earned his medical degree from Madras Medical College, Chennai, India; was awarded a Fellowship in Gastroenterology; and completed his residency at McMaster University Medical Center, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He obtained his internship through Madras Medical College-affiliated hospitals in Chennai, India.
Ashley N. Young, Copenhagen, was named the November 2020 Honors Program Student of the Month at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, where she is a childhood education major. For one of her honors options, Ms. Young assessed the storytelling technique using comparison and contrasts to determine if the technique benefited, or took away from ,the lesson of each story. Following graduation, she plans to transfer to SUNY Potsdam for a bachelor’s degree.
Robert Lees, Adams Center, was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi at MCPHS University, Baton Rouge, La.
The following were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Colgate University, Hamilton: Eleanor Schonberg, Lisbon, political science; Jennifer Steele, Lowville, psychological science; Andrew Lapp, Adams, music; and Rachel Noble, Canton, peace and conflict studies.
Retired Educators of New York/Northern Zone (Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties) have announced 2020 scholarship recipients.
Brynn LaPage, daughter of Bryan and Vitaline LaPage — Janet P. Dana Memorial Scholarship, $400
Erin Dickinson, daughter of Maria and Jason Dickinson, Norwood — Ross C. Hudson Memorial Scholarship, $400
Melanie Peabody, daughter of Greg and Mabel Peabody, Oswegatchie — P.A. Miranda Scholarship, $1,500
Vanessa Foulke, Lowville, digital and studio art; and Emily LaGarry, Massena, fashion design, received the Richard Siegfried Student Award for the fall semester at SUNY Oneonta.
Gavin Prevatt, Adams Center, was part of the Clarkson University Chem-E Car Competition team, finishing in the top three.
Winners of the View (Arts Center) Juried Sculpture Exhibit have been announced.
First place — “Vestige Vessel -7,” by Stephen Saracino, Buffalo
Second place — “Frank,” by Brian Menia, Morrisonville
Third place — “Rolling Hills,” by Carl Shanahan, Hemlock
Honorable mentions — “Socially Distant,” by Marc-Anthony Polizzi, Utica; “Sway,” by Bill Hastings, Ithaca; “Self-Sabotage,” by Catherine Spencer, Syracuse; “Red Stand-In,” by Nancy Azara, New York City; and “Melancholia,” by Stephen Sarcino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.