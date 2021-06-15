North country people
Evgeny Katz, Milton Kerker Chair in Colloid Science, Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science, Clarkson University, Potsdam, has been named a fellow of the International Society of Electrochemistry (ISE). Mr. Katz earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from Frumkin Institute of Electrochemistry, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscoa, Russia.
Dr. Emmanuel Nwogu, OB/GYN, has joined the medical staff of Carthage Area Hospital. He began work at Women’s Way to Wellness, Carthage, on Jan. 4. Dr. Nwogu graduated in 2008 from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, Pa.; followed by a residency at St. John Episcopal Hospital, South Shore, Far Rockaway; Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth, N.J.; and South Nassau Community Hospital, Oceanside.
William I Simkin, Canberra, Australia, was named the Honors Program student of the month for May 2021 at Jefferson Community College, Watertown. Mr. Simkin, a business administration major, analyzed George Washington’s legacy as a general as one of his honors options. He plans to transfer to a four-year college for a degree in business following graduation from JCC.
Haven Gotham, Edwards, earned a 2021 Chancellor Award for Student Excellence. Ms. Gotham will be graduating from SUNY Potsdam with a bachelor’s degree in music education, concentration in voice, with general honors.
Seamus Honeywell, Calcium, graduated from SUNY Potsdam’s law enforcement training institute.
The following north country students of SUNY Canton recently received Student Specialty Awards: Jonah R. Black, Canton, forensic criminology — Spirit of Success Award; Larecus C. Dobbs, Canton, sports management — Phoenix Award; Erin Grandaw, Canton, physical therapist assistant — Phoenix Award; Julianne M. Brown, Colton, applied psychology — Phoenix Award; Thomas G. Contino, Henderson, graphic and multimedia design — Pillars of Character and Spirit of Success Awards; Shaylee Brenno, Heuvelton, applied psychology — Phoenix Award; Marissa Lynne Wood, Madrid, liberal arts -general studies — Phoenix Award; Caprice M. LaDue, Massena, health and fitness promotion — Phoenix Award; Gaynelle M. Gilbride, Ogdensburg, nursing — Leaders of Tomorrow Award; Jordan R. Miller, Ogdensburg, physical therapist assistant — Pillars of Character and Spirit of Success Awards; Kristin Ladoceour, Waddington, applied psychology — Phoenix Award; and Michaelyn J. Hunter, Winthrop, applied psychology — Phoenix Award.
Volume XXXI of the Black River Review from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, has been released, along with award winners.
Outstanding Art Contribution Award — Salin N. Davis, LaFargeville, for ink drawing cover art, “Metamorphosis” and painting, “Guardians of Balance”; and Elizabeth A. Mallette, Lowville, for collage, “A New Perspective,” ink drawing, “Mando,” and ink drawing, “New Chapter Blooming.”
Outstanding Music Contribution Award — Vatressa S. Teamoh, Watertown, for “Kringle”
Outstanding Creative Writing Award — Bruce E. Hakes Jr., Lockport, for poems, “Watertown” and “On this night”; and Zoe R. Turtura, Adams, for poems “Sugar” and “Apollo”
