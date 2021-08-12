North country people
The Zonta Club of Canton has announced its 2021 scholarship awards winners:
Putnam-Pitts Scholarship — Megan Saber, graduate of Potsdam Central School, to major in occupational therapy studies at Nazareth College, Rochester.
Members’ Memorial Scholarship — Quze Lamu, graduate of Massena Central School, to major in nursing at the University at Buffalo
Jean M. Coon Humanitarian Award — Molly Witkop, graduate of Masena Central School, to major in business at St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Ind.
Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship — Madeline Brown, graduate of Massena Central School, to major in psychology at Nazareth College, Rochester
SUNY Canton Endowment Fund Scholarship — Amber Evans, majoring in nusring at SUNY Canton.
Eli Louis Baldwin, Clayton, graduated from Clark University, Worcester, Mass., with a master’s degree in geographic information science.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology: Mallory Bridge, Antwerp, software engineering; Aaron Kesner, Brasher Falls, mechanical engineering; Peter Jarvis, Norwood, supply chain management; Declan Dougan, Potsdam, industrial engineering; Syvanna Elk, Hammond, psychology; Sophia Benoit, Massena, diagnostic medical sonography; Travis White, Russell, studio arts; Annie Yang, Potsdam, graphic design; Mckay Fulmer, Clayton, diagnostic medical sonography; Ella Walton, Rodman, psychology; Nick Spears, Carthage, robotics and manufacturing engineering technology; Alijah Trombley, Watertown, game design and development; Dennis Santos Sanchez, Calcium, computer engineering; Jordan Magurk, Canton, biotechnology and molecular bioscience; Julian Heuser, Potsdam, who is in the computer science; John Albrecht, Theresa, computer engineering; Dustin Grant, Potsdam, electrical engineering; Koeby Judware, Massena, mechanical engineering; Nick Valcour, Ogdensburg, game design and development; Aden Crimmins, Chaumont, computer engineering; Morgan Seller, Lyons Falls, civil engineering technology; Sam Fadden, Canton, mechanical engineering; Mya Weaver, Alexandria Bay, biomedical engineering; Blake LaValley, Dexter, mechanical engineering; Zachary Scott, Russell, electrical engineering; Nicholas Dano, Watertown, management information systems; Nadia Moore, Chaumont, bioinformatics and computational biology; Danielle Lehman, Lowville, diagnostic medical sonography; Melissa Nortz, Lowville, physician assistant; Benjamin Hare, Adams Center, business administration-management; and William Spicer, Henderson, business administration-finance.
Bobby Gordon, Potsdam; and Laurean Connors Pelkey, Madrid, were recently inducted into the Rotary Club of Potsdam.
Ms. Gordon graduated from Cornell University, Ithaca, in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and in 1967 with a master’s degree in education. She moved to the Potsdam area with her family in 1975 and worked for St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES, teaching basic literacy skills to adults for nearly 25 years. Ms. Pelkey graduated in 1982 from Rush-Henrietta High School, Henrietta; and from SUNY Potsdam, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1988 and a master’s degree in teaching in 1991. She worked several jobs, including in hospitals as a monitor technician, for a printing company, in health insurance and the United States Post Office, prior to becoming a stay at home mom. Later, she taught at Massena Central School and co-coached Odyssey of the Mind teams at Madrid-Waddington Central School, Madrid.
View (Arts Center) Old Forge has announced winners of their summer exhibition, “Unprecedented: Art Responds to 2020.”
First place — Emily Fisher, Bedford, for “Alex and Zoe”
Second place — Susan Murphy, Liverpool, for “Scenes from a Year.”
Third place — Jean Herman, Denver, Colo., for “Dance or Go Crazy”
Honorable mentions — Casey Clemetsen, Springfield, Pa., for “Quarantine Storytime”; and Ana Gadish-Linares, Richmond, Calif., for “Victorian Outlaw”
Judge’s Choice — Raluca Iancu, Ames, Iowa; Nikyra Capson, Pocatello, Idaho; and Karen Karisson, Pomona, Calif.
