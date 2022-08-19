North country people
Careers
Sharisse Smith, certified physician assistant, joined the cardiology team of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Ms. Smith is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants; and earned her degree from D’Youville College, Buffalo, where she graduated magna cum laude.
Dr. Leslie Strickland, family practitioner, recently returned to St. Larence Health to practice at Brasher Falls Primary Care.
Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, she eardned a medical degree from Texas A&M College of Medicine, College Station, Texas; under went residency training through the University of Wisconsin Family Medicine Residency, Appleton, Wis.; and served three years in the Peace Corp. in Africa. She previously practiced out of the EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton, through Canton-Potdsam Hospital.
Colleges
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi: Adam Wright, Watertown; Cari Deon, Potsdam; James Deon, Potsdam; Trinity Hartson, St. Regis Falls; John Gahler II, Watertown; Micaela Kaban, Adams; Jessica Harris, Carthage; Dalton Waite, Watertown; and Jessica Widrick, Glenfield.
Katherine Updike, Croghan, graduated with a master’s degree in oncological sciences from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Brittany Martin, Potsdam, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University, Bristol, R.I.
Grace Van Gorder, Glenfield; and Madison Holden Cook, Colton, were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Morrisville.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville: Ethan Fitzgerald, Constableville; Jared Ortlieb, Lowville; Caleb Smith, Watertown; Bryant O’Meara, Carthage; Keeley Riley, Dexter; Scott Barton, Gouverneur; Rachel Davis, LaFargeville; Benjamin Sprague, Norfolk; and Alana McDonald, Potsdam.
Margaret Butler, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Endicott College, Beverly, Mass. Ms. Butler, daughter of Sandra Butler and Joseph Butler, is majoring in biology/biotechnology.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Alfred State College: Andrew Eichhorn, Sarah Graham, Trevor, Gydesen, Christopher Hogan, Lisa Honohan, Harrison Scott, Hayley Timerman and Eden Vaughn, all of Jefferson County; Trenten Dosztan and Dalton Finster, both of Lewis County; and Gabriel Matthis and Cade VanBuren, both of St. Lawrenc County.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Oswego: Jaden T. Anderson, Watertown, business administration; Caydee M. Blankenship, Antwerp, finance, economics; Slater M. Bushen, Three Mile Bay, biochemistry; Valerie C. Deren, Watertown, graphic design; Collin R. Ditch, Sackets Harbor, sociology, criminal justice; Sydney I. Havens, Watertown, broadcasting and mass communication; Katie J. Huestis, Philadelphia, adolescence education, Spanish; Remmington S. Johnson, Watertown, creative writing; Sarah N. Kamide, Watertown, marketing; Seth T. Kaufmann, Carthage, business administration; Bryce E. Levac, Rodman, creative writing; Kylie S. Moulton, Rodman, accounting; Noah S. Newton, Adams, computer science; Noah Ramer, Watertown, cinema and screen studies; Alexandra R. Steele, Great Bend, childhood education; Hollace J. Stevens, Belleville, psychology; Mara N. Sutton, Watertown, graphic design; Ethan T. Uliano, Watertown, computer science; Cole R. White, Carthage, cinema and screen studies; Cameron M. Boliver, Croghan, human development; Taylor S. Moore, Castorland, childhood education; Shauna R. Rice, Castorland, wellness management; and Zachary J. Zubrzycki, Lowville, broadcasting and mass communication.
Winners
Winners of the eighth annual Adirondack National Pastel Exhibition have been announced.
Best of Show Award — “Ryan,” by Andrea Tasevski
Second place — “Early Bird Gets the Worm,” by Karlene VanDeusen
Third place — “An Introduction to Degas,” by Corey Pitkin
Lee Award — “Summer Still Life 2,” by Marianne Fyda
Kathleen Kelly Weal Memorial Award — “Pasture Patterns,” by Martha M. Deming
Outstanding Color Award — “Middle Fork Afternoon,” by Diane Fechenbach
Judge’s Choice Award — “Bent But Not Broken, Balance,” by Dave Francis
Still Life Award — “Kujifunza,” by Matthew Kestner
Pastelists Studio Portrait Award — “Georgie,” by Nancy Mariani
Pastel Society of Western New York Award — “Another World,” by Eileen Casey
Vermont Pastel Society Award — “Aluminum & Glass,” by Laura Winn Kane
Pan Pastels Award — “Emanate,” by Robin McCondichie
Great American Pastels Award — “Sunlit Path,” by Julia Doemland
Terry Ludwig Pastels Award — “Summershade,” by Lana Grauer
Dakota Pastels Award — “Wetlands Walk,” by Diane Bellenger
Ampersand Art Supply Award — “Cloudscape,” by Judy O’Neill Rhea
Blick Art Materials Awards — “Plein Air Poetry - Flavor Fruit Farm,” by Mary Tallman; “Ring of Fire,” by Constance Dodge; “Winter Morning Glow,” by Mark Grasso; “Peacemaker,” by Betsy Cook; and “Second Life,” by Catherine LaPointe Vollmer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.