North country people
Armed Forces
Master Sgt. Robert Locke, DeKalb Junction; and Senior Master Sgt. Nathan McCloud, Gouverneur, 174th Maintenance Squadron of New York Air National Guard, recently received a promotions.
The following members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Aaron Campbell, Dexter, Intelligence and Sustan Company, 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters, promoted to lieutenant colonel; Marcus Stover, Evans Mills, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to private first class; and Joseph Thomas, Adams Center, Company A, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to first lieutenant.
Careers
Matthew Cheevers, physician assistant, has joined the St. Lawrence Valley Health emergency department team, working at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital.
Mr. Cheevers is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants; earned a degree in physician assistant studies from Clarkson University, Potsdam; and has more than 25 years of paramedic experience in Onondaga County and 16 years of teaching in cardiology-related classes through SUNY Upstate, Syracuse.
The distinction of Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) was recently conferred upon Rebecca Tessier, senior sales executive, Northern Insuring Agency Inc. Ms. Tessier joined the Northern Insuring Agency team in May of 2001.
Colleges
Avery Gravelle, Norwood, recently received the Dr. Bruce McBride Criminal Justice Student Achievement Award at SUNY Potsdam. Ms. Gravelle, a criminal justice major, is a student dispatcher for SUNY Potsdam’s university police department and interning at the St. Lawrence County Probation Department.
High Schools
Brandon Conger, eighth grade, was named the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce November Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month.
Honored
Judy DeGraaff was presented with the Grasse River Hertitage’s Volunteer of the Year Award by Pete Wyckoff, building and grounds chair. She was honored for her work at Heritage Park, Canton.
Winners
Winners of the Laurentian Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) 2020 photo contest have been announced:
Grand Prize — “Wanakena Mill Pond,” by Molly Woodworth
Action Category — “Stair Building on the Red Sandstone Trail,” by Blair Modore
Artistic Category — “Reflections, Grass River Wild Forest,” by Holly Chorba
Landscape Category — “The Mountains around Salt Lake City, Utah,” by Jeff Miller
Nature Category — “Spring Delight,” by Eileen Wheeler
People Category — “Hiking Near Salt Lake City,” by Jeff Miller
Honorable mentions— “Hikers at Rainbow Falls” and “The Wonders of Lampson Falls,” by Blaire Madore, People Category; “Hiking Around Wellesley Island State Park,” by Jeff Miller, Action Category; “From Cat Mountain,” Landscape Category, and “Early Morning on Dead Creek Flow,” by Holly Woodworth; “Corn Field Visitor,” Nature Category, and “Snow Goose Stopover,” Action Category, by Eileen Wheeler.
