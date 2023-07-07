North country people
Colleges
Lashaka-Mani Hillary, Potsdam, meteorology, was recently honored for sustainability efforts at SUNY Oneonta with the Green Dragon Recognition Program.
Cheyenne T. Hammond, Ellisburg, was named the Jefferson Community College Honors Program Student for the Month of may 2023. Ms. Hammond, an accounting and business administration major, explored the application of artificial intelligence in marketing and how it’s being implemented by a local business for an honors option.
Jaron Belmore, Norwood, computer science; and Peyton Hamilton, Hermon, computer science and mathematics, were recently inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon, the mathematics honorary society at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Evelyn Bibbins, Adams, environmental studies-geology and Hispanic studies, was recently inducted into Eta Chi chapter of Sigma Gamma Epsilon, the geology honorary society, at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
The following north country residents were recently inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldes honor society for all academic disciplines:
Tyranny Chartrand, Castorland, Fordham University, Bronx
Anne Cherkowski, Potsdam, Clarkson University, Potsdam
Laura Chouinard, Watertown, Fordham University, Bronx
Amy Clements, Evans Mills, University of Maryland Global Campus
DeAnne Coles, LaFargeville, Fordham University, Bronx
Tori Wilcox, Theresa, Nazareth College, Rochester
The following north country residents were recently inducted into Mu Sigma Rho, national honorary society for statistics at St. Lawrence University, Canton: Trent Meyer, Croghan, statistics; Hailey Quintavalle, Chase Mills, statistics and psychology; and Sarah Weaver, Norwood, data science.
High Schools
The following local students were named Students of the Third Quarter at Charles H. Bohlen Jr. Technical Center, Watertown:
Joshua Bigelow, Auto Body Repair 2, Carthage Central School
Leighton McNatt, Automotive Technology 2, Carthage Central School
Ryanna Starks, cosmetology 1, Lyme Central School, Chaumont
Ryan Hunt, Culinary Arts-Baking, Sackets Harbor Central School
Leslie Humiston Jr., Electronic and Computer Technology 1, LaFargeville Central School
Ethyn Vachon, Hospitality Services 1, Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton
Roslyn Randall, New Vision Health, Watertown High School
Brianna Doss, Nursing Assistant, South Jefferson Central School, Adams
James Ososkalo, Plumbing/HVAC 1, Sackets Harbor Central School
Tyler Finley-Colin, Pre-Tech Academy, Watertown High School
Harlie Peters, Veterinary Practices 2, General Brown Central School, Dexter
Michael Gately, Welding 1, Indian River Central School, Philadelphia
The following local students were named Students of the Third Quarter at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield:
Logan Rhone, Auto Body Repair 2, Carthage Central School
Ryley Hanno, Automotive Technology 2, Lowville Academy and Central School
Logan Sadler, Automotive Technology 1, Carthage Central School
Kaden Hirschey, Carpentry 2, Lowville Academy and Central School
Kaitlyn Kloster, Cosmetology 2, Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls
Samantha Stokely, Cosmetology 1, Copenhagen Central School
Zadok Mazur, Criminal Justice 2, Adirondack Central School, Boonville
Cody Haggerty, Criminal Justice 1, Lowville Academy and Central School
McKayla Gibeau, Culinary Arts 2 - Cooking, Carthage Central School
Marina Munn, Culinary Arts 1 - Baking, South Lewis Central School, Turin
Hailey Williamson, Early Childhood Education 2, Adult Education
Gabrielle Kulpa, Early Childhood Education 1, South Lewis Central School, Turin
Connor Everson, Electrical Wiring Technology 2, Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls
Ashtin Hoffert, Electric Wiring Technology 1, South Lewis Central School, Turin
Samuel Edick, Engineering and Design 1, Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls
Shyainne Davoy, Environmental Conservation and Forestry 2, Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls
Brayden Monnat, Environmental Conservation and Forestry 1, Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls
Hunter Jones, Gas/Diesel Mechanics 2, Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls
Matthew Young Jr., Heavy Equipment 1, Carthage Central School
Riley Paschke, New Vision Health, Adirondack Central School, Boonville
Madalyn Munn, New Vision Health, Carthage Central School
Jaidyn Kline, Medical Careers, Adirondack Central School, Boonville
Raegan Decoteau, Nursing Assistant, Lowville Academy and Central School
Cody Kain, Transitions AM, Lowville Academy and Central School
Andrew Grenicko, Transitions PM, South Lewis Central School, Turin
Faith Staplin, Veterinary Practices 2, Copenhagen Central School
Kylee Burke, Veterinary Practices 1, Lowville Academy and Central School
Carson Dosztan, Visual Communications 1, South Lewis Central School, Turin
Will Scott, Visual Communications 1, South Lewis Central School, Turin
Courtney Kerley and Kenneth Zehr receently received 2023 Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship, worth $500 by the Alpha Zeta chapter of AΔK, International Honorary Sorority for Women Educators. Ms. Kerley, daughter of Michael and Jennifer Kerley, graduated in June from Lyme Central School, Chaumont, and plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton. Mr. Zehr, son of Gregory and Sarah Zehr, graduated from Belleville Henderson Central School, Belleville, and plans to attend SUNY Oswego.
