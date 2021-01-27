North country people
ConnextCare, Pulaski, honored Carrie Baird, clinical team leader; and Joanne Stevenson, medical records representative, for 25 years of service.
Ms. Baird joined ConnextCare in June of 1995 as a licensed practical nurse in Pulaski, moving to clinical team leader before moving to the Parish office.
Ms. Stevenson joined the housekeeping staff in February of 1995 and has served in several roles, including radiology clerk, operator and at her current role in Pulaski.
Dr. Andrew Crasper, orthopedic surgeon, has joined the medical team at St. Lawrence Health System, practicing at the St. Lawrence Medical Campus, Canton; and Gouverneur Hospital.
Dr. Crasper earned a medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, N.H.; and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at McGill University, Quebec.
Sarah Sieminski, Canton, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.
Elana Hoppel, Castorland, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Cassie Knoblauch, Constableville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cayuga Community College, Auburn.
Katie Cole, Ogdensburg, was named to the fall semester dean’s list for part-time students at Cayuga Community College, Auburn.
The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Buffalo State College: Rozanna Pasowicz, Theresa; Thomas Dupee, Brownville; Mara Sutton, Watertown; Meghan Tyler, Sackets Harbor; Cierra Balfour, Watertown; and Kaitlyn Burr, Dexter.
Meghan Tyler, Sackets Harbor, student at Buffalo State College,participated in the fall art and design student exhibition.
Paula Carman and Shelly Rawleigh, both of Watertown, earned Awards of Excellence from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester president’s list at Siena College, Loudonville: Ashna Gupta, Massena; Theresa Pratt, Adams; and Clare Woolschlager, Croghan.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Siena College, Loudonville: Cole Allen, Massena; Darby D’Angelo, Hermon; Lorraine Hollis, Ogdensburg; and Cassidy LaPierre, Gouverneur.
Using donations from local dairy drives, the Lewis County Farm Bureau teamed up with Lowville Dairy Producers Co-op to delivery 50 gallons of milk per week to the Lowville Food Pantry through the holiday season. In addition, Stewarts milk coupons were given to Lewis County Opportunities for food pantries in Harrisville, Port Leyden, Copenhagen and Lyons Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.