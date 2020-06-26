North country people
Michael H. Comet, biology teacher, South Lewis Central School, Turin, won the Retired Educators of New York (formerly NYSRTA) Husdon-Kramer Grant for Educational Professionals from the North Central Zone. The $1,000 grant will help to build and maintain a classroom observation hive as a safe haven for honey bees and teaching tool.
Douglas Shelmidine, Adams, was elected to the Farm Credit East Board of Directors. Mr. Shelmidine is the general and financial manager of Sheland Farms LLC, Copenhagen.
Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council honored more than 6,000 adult volunteers, including several noth country residents:
Numeral Guard Pin
Julianne Doyle, Potsdam, 5 years
Cheryl Gagne, Massena, 5 years
Allen Havens, West Leyden, 5 years
Autumn Havens, Boonville, 5 years
Brylen Havens, Boonville, 5 years
Stacie Johnson, Watertown, 5 years
Ciara Stocklosa, West Leyden, 5 years
Jassmine Stocklosa, West Leyden, 5 years
Carolyn Zanta, Potsdam, 15 years
Rising Star Award
Lisa Andress, Massena
April Ford, Rensselaer Falls
Angelica Gorman, Fort Drum
Sandra Robinson, Massena
Sydney Seigle, Fort Drum
Jennifer Tabor, Carthage
Spirit Award
Mandy Evans, Carthage
Amanda Jones, Norwood
Yolanda Peterson, Fort Drum
Jessica Planty, Brasher Falls
Sue Scott, Potsdam
Christine Ward, Ogdensburg
Christine White, North Lawrence
Good Guy Award
Michael Durham, Ogdensburg
Kevin Nugent, Ogdensburg
Volunteer of Excellence Award
Danee Ashley, Massena
Tiffany Butler, Fort Drum
Carolyn Compeau, Carthage
Elizabeth Huffman, Evans Mills
Melissa Johnson, Fort Drum
Cynthia Lonsbary, Carthage
Kim Munn, Copenhagen
Amy Nugent, Ogdensburg
Brittany Raines, Fort Drum
Erica Stanford, Carthage
Lisa Tucker, Port Leyden
Christine Williams, Carthage
Suzanne Williams, Winthrop
Debra Wojcicki, Watertown
Appreciation Pin
Alissa Austin, Brasher Falls
Megan Miller, Fort Drum
Honor Pin
Olga Grant, Massena
Elizabeth Hobkirk, Lisbon
Jaclyn teRiele, DeKalb Junction
Heather Turner, Fort Drum
Trefoil Award
Service Unit 514, St. Lawrence Day Camp Team: Liz Hobkirk, Amy Nugent, Kevin Nugent, Nicole McCarthy, Julie Bush, Mike Durham, Morgan Wright, Korena Onyper, Erica Bennett and Ashley Durham
Thanks Badge I
Ashley Durham, Ogdensburg
Ever-Green Award
Julie Bush, Ogdensburg
Marilyn Paradis, Potsdam
President’s Award
Service Unit 506, Lewis
Serice Unit 512, Indian Trails/Fort Drum
Potsdam Snack Pack Program received a $1,000 donation from J.C. Merriman Inc., Potsdam.
The Volunteer Transportation Center received a $250 donation from Westelcom, Watertown, to provide transportation to residents in need.
Kasey Campbell, Chaumont, graduated with an associate degree in general education from Troy (Ala.) University.
Christopher Soules, Adams, was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society at SUNY Oswego.
The North Central Zone of Retired Educators of New York announced the winners of two $1,000 Scholarships for Future Educators.
Courtney N. D’Ambrosi, daughter of Patrick D’Ambrosi and Martie Elliott, senior at South Lewis Central School, Turin, will major in secondary education in science at Manhattan College, New York City.
Natalie A. Monnat, daughter of Gilbert J. Monnat II and Gretchen I. Monnat, senior at Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls, will major in secondary education in science at SUNY Potsdam.
Olivia Patters, winner of the LeRay de Chaumont chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens essay scholarship competition, recently won the DAR District V portion of the program. Her essay will be judged at the state level. Miss Patterson, a student at Belleville Henderson Central School, Belleville, and is completing college-level courses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.