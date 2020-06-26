North country people

Michael H. Comet, biology teacher, South Lewis Central School, Turin, won the Retired Educators of New York (formerly NYSRTA) Husdon-Kramer Grant for Educational Professionals from the North Central Zone. The $1,000 grant will help to build and maintain a classroom observation hive as a safe haven for honey bees and teaching tool.

Douglas Shelmidine, Adams, was elected to the Farm Credit East Board of Directors. Mr. Shelmidine is the general and financial manager of Sheland Farms LLC, Copenhagen.

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council honored more than 6,000 adult volunteers, including several noth country residents:

Numeral Guard Pin

Julianne Doyle, Potsdam, 5 years

Cheryl Gagne, Massena, 5 years

Allen Havens, West Leyden, 5 years

Autumn Havens, Boonville, 5 years

Brylen Havens, Boonville, 5 years

Stacie Johnson, Watertown, 5 years

Ciara Stocklosa, West Leyden, 5 years

Jassmine Stocklosa, West Leyden, 5 years

Carolyn Zanta, Potsdam, 15 years

Rising Star Award

Lisa Andress, Massena

April Ford, Rensselaer Falls

Angelica Gorman, Fort Drum

Sandra Robinson, Massena

Sydney Seigle, Fort Drum

Jennifer Tabor, Carthage

Spirit Award

Mandy Evans, Carthage

Amanda Jones, Norwood

Yolanda Peterson, Fort Drum

Jessica Planty, Brasher Falls

Sue Scott, Potsdam

Christine Ward, Ogdensburg

Christine White, North Lawrence

Good Guy Award

Michael Durham, Ogdensburg

Kevin Nugent, Ogdensburg

Volunteer of Excellence Award

Danee Ashley, Massena

Tiffany Butler, Fort Drum

Carolyn Compeau, Carthage

Elizabeth Huffman, Evans Mills

Melissa Johnson, Fort Drum

Cynthia Lonsbary, Carthage

Kim Munn, Copenhagen

Amy Nugent, Ogdensburg

Brittany Raines, Fort Drum

Erica Stanford, Carthage

Lisa Tucker, Port Leyden

Christine Williams, Carthage

Suzanne Williams, Winthrop

Debra Wojcicki, Watertown

Appreciation Pin

Alissa Austin, Brasher Falls

Megan Miller, Fort Drum

Honor Pin

Olga Grant, Massena

Elizabeth Hobkirk, Lisbon

Jaclyn teRiele, DeKalb Junction

Heather Turner, Fort Drum

Trefoil Award

Service Unit 514, St. Lawrence Day Camp Team: Liz Hobkirk, Amy Nugent, Kevin Nugent, Nicole McCarthy, Julie Bush, Mike Durham, Morgan Wright, Korena Onyper, Erica Bennett and Ashley Durham

Thanks Badge I

Ashley Durham, Ogdensburg

Ever-Green Award

Julie Bush, Ogdensburg

Marilyn Paradis, Potsdam

President’s Award

Service Unit 506, Lewis

Serice Unit 512, Indian Trails/Fort Drum

Potsdam Snack Pack Program received a $1,000 donation from J.C. Merriman Inc., Potsdam.

The Volunteer Transportation Center received a $250 donation from Westelcom, Watertown, to provide transportation to residents in need.

Kasey Campbell, Chaumont, graduated with an associate degree in general education from Troy (Ala.) University.

Christopher Soules, Adams, was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society at SUNY Oswego.

The North Central Zone of Retired Educators of New York announced the winners of two $1,000 Scholarships for Future Educators.

Courtney N. D’Ambrosi, daughter of Patrick D’Ambrosi and Martie Elliott, senior at South Lewis Central School, Turin, will major in secondary education in science at Manhattan College, New York City.

Natalie A. Monnat, daughter of Gilbert J. Monnat II and Gretchen I. Monnat, senior at Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls, will major in secondary education in science at SUNY Potsdam.

Olivia Patters, winner of the LeRay de Chaumont chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens essay scholarship competition, recently won the DAR District V portion of the program. Her essay will be judged at the state level. Miss Patterson, a student at Belleville Henderson Central School, Belleville, and is completing college-level courses.

