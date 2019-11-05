North country people
Kelsey L. Tibbles, daughter of Christopher and Diane Tibbles, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Cortland.
The following graduates of Le Moyne College, Syracuse, were named to the spring semester dean’s list: Bryanna Gazio, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, biology; Olivia Fulmer, Clayton, bachelor’s degree, nursing; Kayla Gaffney, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, psychology; Eric Makuch, Brownville, bachelor’s degree, biology; Catherine Miller, Massena, bachelor’s degree, biology; Erin Pacifici, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, communications; and Megan Shepard, Redwood, bachelor’s degree, psychology.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Le Moyne College, Syracuse: Jillian Allen, Sackets Harbor, nursing; Michael Bondellio, Adams Center, cybersecurity; Suong Bui, Watertown, biology; Marlaina Bush, Canton, biology; Margaret Crowley, Ogdensburg, biology; Luke Freeman, Watertown, nursing; Kyle Gonseth, Sackets Harbor, finance and business analytics; Seth Hoover, LaFargeville, information systems and business analytics; Hiep Huynh, Watertown, computer science; Connor Ingerson, Watertown, history; Karissa Kingsley, Potsdam, psychology; Abby Laclair, Massena, biology; Mackenzie Lamon, Dexter, biology and psychology; Mikael Melfi, Clayton, environmental science systems; Andrew Poggi, Watertown, criminology; Troy Purcell, Croghan, biology; Brandon Rawson, Potsdam, environmental science systems; Hailey Tibbles, Watertown, biology; Meredith Zembiec, Adams, biology; and Charley Zicari, Lowville, biology.
The following north country residents graduated in May from Le Moyne College, Syracuse: Molly Broderick, Massena, bachelor’s degree, human resource management; Lauren Clement, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, English; Maggie Finster, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, economics; Alisabeth Furnace, Norfolk, bachelor’s degree, biology; Allison Hoover, LaFargeville, bachelor’s degree, psycholog; Gregory Johnson, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, psychology; Madlin Knapp, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, biology; Daniel Leek, LaFargeville, bachelor’s degree, political science; Julia Marilley, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, finance; and Andrew Refici, Ogdensburg, bachelor’s degree, philosophy.
Nicholle L. Gotham, Gouverneur, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Kiersten Larrabee, Canton, was inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Alpha Psi Omega, the national honor society for theater.
The following north country residents graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology: Taylor Baird, Clayton, bachelor’s degree, business administration-accounting; Delaney Ball, Potsdam, bachelor’s degree, biomedical sciences; Tiger Chapman, Cape Vincent, bachelor’s degree, international business; Joseph Clary, Massena, bachelor’s degree, packaging science; Gabrielle Cole, Norwood, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering; Jesse James, Parishville, bachelors degree, film and animation; Riley Joslin, Lowville, bachelor’s degree, photographic and imaging arts; Caitlin LaBrake, Croghan, bachelor’s degree, biomedical sciences; Cameron Marsh, Massena, bachelor’s degree, new media marketing; Allion McGowan, Carthage, bachelor’s degree, chemical engineering, and master’s degree, materials science and engineering; Nathan Sarkin, Ogdensburg, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering technology; Kegan Sovay, Canton, bachelor’s degree, new media interactive development; and Heather Williams, Watertown, bachelor’s degrees, sociology, anthropology and medical illustration.
Kathryn Thornthwaite, sophomore, music and secondary education; and Rebekah Zehr, Carthage, senior, music, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Goshen (Ind.) College.
Jeffrey Ryan, Adams Center, graduated cum laude meritum with a bachelor’s degree in social science from Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi: Taylor Ashley, Antwerp, veterinary science technology; Emily Cean, Brownville, hospitality management; Daniel Christy, Canton, business and professional golf management; Maria Miner, Cape Vincent, nursing; Brandon Palmer, Norfolk, business and professional golf management; Hunter Parrow, Hammond, plumbing and refrigeration; Cade Stevens, Gouverneur, business and professional golf management; and Zebulon Zagrobelny, Waddington, mechatronics design.
Hannah Gray, biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering, and Jason Jemison, electrical and computer engineering, both of Potsdam, were named to the spring semester dean’s lisst at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute.
Isabelle Britton, Watertown, was named to the spring semesster honors list at Maryville University, St. Louis, Mo.
Molly Burger, senior at Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa., was awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award to Germany from the U.S. Department of State and J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Ms. Burger, daughter of Leroy Burger and Lisa Thomas, Hermon, is a graduate of Edwards-Knox Central School, Russell.
SUNY Canton celebrated the first graduation for the new corrections academy on July 3. Graduates include: Sarah L. Duvall, corrections officer, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office; Dylan M. Gonzales, Theresa, criminal investigation; William C. Pharoah, corrections officer, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office; and Teressa L. Rutkauskas, corrections officer, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
