North country people
Editor’s note: The following people notes ran in Thursday ‘s Currents with the wrong photos. Here is the corrected version:
Michele Catlin, community outreach coordinator, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, recently completed training for diabetes paraprofessional level 1 from the American Association of Diabetes Educators.
Madison A. Neukirch, Adams Center, was named the February Honors Program Student of the Month at Jefferson Community College, Watetown. Ms. Neukirch, a natural sciences major with concentration in physical science, researched hydrogenation using nanoparticles and used multiple analytical tools and methods, such as spectroscopy and melting pot data, to identify the product.
