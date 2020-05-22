North country people
Two members of the faculty at SUNY Canton had their research on Generation Z learners published.
Umesh Kumar, Ph.D., associate professor in the finance program, published “Convicted Firms, Board Composition, and Corporate Social Responsibility in the Post Sarbanes-Oxley Era” in the Academy of Business Research Journal. The paper was coauthored by Brian K. Harte, former SUNY Canton faculty member.
Eunjyu Yu, professor of English, published “Student-Inspired Optimal Design of Online Learning for Generation Z” in the Journal of Educators Online.
Arthur Michalek was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. Michalek earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University; and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.
Jan Scrimgeour was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of physics at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. Scrimgeour earned a master’s degree with first class honours in optoelectrics and laser engineering from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, England; and a D.Phil. in condensed matter physics from the University of Oxford, England.
Natasha Banerjee was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of computer science at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Ms. Banerjee earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology; and a Ph.D. in robotics from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Sean Banerjee was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of computer science at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. Banerjee earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineer, a master’s degree in computer science and a Ph.D. in computer science from West Virginia University, Morganstown, W. Va.
Tyler Smith was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. Smith earned a bachelors degree and a master’s degree in civile engineering and doctoral degree in ecology and environmental sciences from Montana State University, Bozeman, Mont.
Ioannis Mastorakos was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering at Clarkson University. Mr. Mastorakos earned a bachelor’s degree in physics and a Ph.D. in engineering from Aristotle University, Thessaloniki, Greece.
Dr. Gerald Cahill, primary care physician, joined the staff of the University of Vermont Health Network at Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone. Dr. Cahill completed his residency in family practice at St. Mary Hospital, Hoboken, N.H.; and graduated from the Santiago University of Technology, Dominican Republic, in 1985. He is board certified in family medicine and has decades of experience in primary care services in both Malone and communities in the north country.
O’Dourghty Cunningham, Massena Central School, was named the January Potsdam Rotary Club BOCES Student of the Month. Mr. Cunningham is a student in the metalworking program at BOCES Seaway Tech.
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Tyler VanBrocklin, senior, Hermon-DeKalb Central School, DeKalb Junction, as January BOCES Student of the Month. Mr. VanBrocklin is a student in the natural resource management program at BOCES.
Three local residents earned Scouting’s top achievement by earning the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Each scout must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges, serve in leadership positions in their troops, provide service to communities, complete outdoor requirements and complete the Eagle Scout Service Project.
Sidney Wheeler, Scout Troop 586, Adams, rebuilt the roof and painted the gazebo in the Firemen’s Memorial Park, Village of Adams, organizing more than 20 volunteers with a total of 164 service hours to a project valued at $3,936. He has served as senior patrol leader in troop 586 on three occasions; was a trainer in the National Youth Leadership Training Program; and participated in the National Youth Leadership Training Academy, Washington, D.C., and National Advanced Youth Leadership Experience at the Summit Bechtel National Scout Reservation, West Virginia.
Andrew Thomas, Scout Troop 586, Adams, completed a fire hydrant maintenance project in the Village of Adams. The project was completed after 130 hours of work by his volunteer team with a community service value of $3,120.
Dylan Rastley, Scout Troop 2, Brownville, rebuilt a gazebo for Immaculate Conception Church. The project, taking 330 hours to complete, holds a service value of $7,920 to the community.
