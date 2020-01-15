North country people
The following local members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions:
Matthew Scofield, Black River, 22nd Military Police Company, promoted to specialist
Colby Jenkinson, North Lawrence, Company B, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to private first class
Michael Flament, Adams Center, Company B, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to specialist
Donovan Moore, Star Lake, Company B, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to specialist
Northern Insuring Agency Inc. promoted Ed Davis to senior vice president. Mr. Davis joined the firm in 1996. He has a degree in economics, with a finance and communication minor, from SUNY Potsdam.
Timothy Warren Holzmann, Madrid, has graduated from Clemson (S.C.) University with a doctorate industrial engineering.
Tuyen Huynh, Watertown, was awarded the Rensselaer Medal and scholarship.
The following north country residents placed in weekly bridge games, sponsored by the Northern New York Duplicate Bridge Club:
July 1: First place, Gloria Rothschild and Helen Keohane; second place, Charles Moore and Judith Christley; third place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; and fourth place, Judy Vespa and Renee Lustick
July 8 N/S: First place, Debra Suller and Gloria Rothschild; and second place, Sue Glomboski and Roxanne Pratt
July 8 E/W: First place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; and second place, Marlene Gould and Patricia Macklin
July 12 N/S “A”: First place, Donald McCoy and Susan Tontarski; and second place, Judy Vespa and Helen Keohane
July 12 N/S “B”: First place, Donald McCoy and Susan Tontarski
July 12 E/W “A”: First place, Jim and Molly Heary; and second place, Ann Sellers and Alice Leroy
July 12 E/W “B”: First place, Ann Sellers and Alice Leroy
July 15: First place, Helen Keohane and Gloria Rothschild; and second place, Gary Kohler and Mai Liinve
July 19: First place, Rick and Judy Darling; second place, Gary Kohler and Val Jakubowitch; third place, Judy Vespa and Maureen Gough; fourth place, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Charles Moore; and fifth place, Mart Liinve and Constance Hrabchak
July 22: First place, Timothy Dowe and Helen Keohane; second place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; third place, Sue Glomboski and Rachel Fielding; and fourth place, Debra Suller and Constance Hrabchak
Several volunteers in the St. Lawrence Health System, serving Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, and Gouverneur Hospital, were honored at the annual SLHS Volunteer Dinner.
2019 Volunteer of the Year — Irene Wood
Eileen Horton Gift Shop Award — Mary Snell
Milestone anniversaries:
20 Years — Mary Clary
15 Years — Marni Brown, Shelley Mason and Kathy Warr
10 Years — Mary Enslow and Mary Lynn Smith
Five Years — Susan Britton
North Country Against Cancer hosted the 17th annual SpokerRide in Sackets Harbor on July 27 and raised more than $12,500 to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and Volunteer Transportation Center Inc. Winners of the event have been announced.
50-Mile Course, Male Overall Category:
First place — Michael Morris, Manlius
Second place — Tony Campagna III, Clay
Third place — Stewart Scott, Cicero
50-Mile Course, Female Overall Category:
First place — Jessica Viscome, Fulton
Second place — Leigh Bacher, Oswego
Third place — Kyran Derx, Baldwinsville
30-Mile Course, Male Overall Category:
First place — Tyler Burke, Rochester
Second place — Jeff Hemmel, St. Pete Beach, Fla.
Third place — Michael Harris, Chaumont
30-Mile Course, Female Overall Category:
First place — Andrea Drews, Oswego
Second place — Julie Shulsky, Hastings
Third place — Jenny Hanmer, Hubbardsville
