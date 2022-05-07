North country people
Careers
Dr. Dmitry Drozhzhin, DO, has joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital hospitalist team. Dr. Drozhzhin is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine. He earned a medical degree and completed his residency at Mosco Medical Academy, Russia; earned a osteopathic degree from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, Westbury; and compled his residency at Brown University/Kent Hospital, Providence, R.I. In addition, he completed a fellowship in sexual dysfunction and urological research and is a urology research fellow, all at Columbia University, New York City.
Rajiv Narula, SUNY Canton associate professor, chemistry, recently received the Distinguished Faculty Award.
Tayla Durant, certified pediatric nurse practitioner, joined the medical team of St. Lawrence Health, treating patients in the pediatric office in Potdsam and Brasher Falls Primary Care. Ms. Durant earned her degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse; and began her career in the obstetrics department of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, as a nurse’s aide and unit clerk.
Colleges
Andrea Smith, Watertown, Fordham University, New York City; Jenna Ortlieb, Lowville, SUNY Cortland; and Leslie Womack-Young, Watertown, University of Alabama, Hutsville, Ala., were recently inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, the honor society for all academic disciplines.
The following north country students at SUNY Canton received specialty awards: Jonah R. Black, Canton, forensic criminology, Leaders of Tomorrow Award; Patrick J. Dubuque, Chase Mills, agribusiness management, Spirit of Success Award; Kylee M. Donnelly, Massena, undeclared, Pillars of Character Award; Diane M. Shearer, Massena, health care management, Humanitarian and Leaders of Tomorrow Awards; Brooke E. Ayers, Potsdam, criminal investigation, Humanitarian Award; and Johanna L. Velasquez-Garcia, Rensselaer Falls, applied psychology, Phoenix Award.
Sydney Mayne, Rodman, was recently inducted into Tau Sigma national honor society at SUNY Oneonta.
The following north country SUNY Canton students earned academic awards at the Dr. Cindy L. Daniels Honors Convocation, held April 27: Sherry M. Harmer, Antwerp, senior, applied psychology; Erin E. Tassie, Brasher Falls, junior, nursing; Ansen C. Weegar, Brasher Falls, sophomore, electrical engineering technology; Cammara K. Bissonette, Canton, junior, agribusiness management; Emma M. Bortnick, Canton, junior, nursing; Jeffery W. Dumas, Canton, freshman, information technology; James Hewlett, Canton, freshman, emergency management; Joseph D. Mastro, Canton, junior, criminal investigation; Jonathan C. Oakes, Canton, sophomore, graphic and multimedia design; Alessandra Parker, Canton, junior, graphic and multimedia design; Ashley A. Teriele, Canton, freshman, applied psychology; Patrick J. Dubuque, Chase Mills, senior, agribusiness management; Eric H. Alan, Colton, sophomore, nursing; Logan Reed, Colton, junior, electrical engineering technology; Trey J. Brown, Croghan, freshman, sports management; Michael B. Riley, DeKalb Junction, sophomore, individual studies; Emily R. McGregor, Gouverneur, senior, early childhood care and management; Josh D. Miller, Gouverneur, senior, information technology; Norah K. Pease, Hammond, liberal arts-general studies; Rachel E. Bango, Harrisville, junior, applied psychology; Leeann M. Gotham, Hermon, sophomore, accounting; Fiona I. Heath, Hermon, freshman, game design and development; Megan Woodard, Heuvelton, junior, finance; Carly J. Harper, Lisbon, freshman, individual studies; Nathan R. Spooner, Lisbon, sophomore, mechanical engineering technology; William Murphy, Madrid, sophomore, applied psychology; Alexis M. Sullivan, Madrid, sophomore, health and fitness promotion; Logan R. Auger, Massena, freshman, electrical construction and maintenance; Shannel R. Garrow, Massena, freshman, agribusiness management; Charles A. Murray, Massena, freshman, business administration; Shea B. Scully, Massena, freshman, sports management; Diane M. Shearer, Massena, senior, health care management; Bryan J. Thompson, Massena, sophomore, eSports management; Connor J. Wells, Massena, freshman, mechanical engineering technology; Logan M. Green, Morristown, freshman, practical nursing; Hannah E. Castro-Lozano, Norfolk, senior, applied psychology; Andrea N. Hellinger, Norfolk, senior, applied psychology; Noah A. Felix, North Lawrence, sophomore, physical therapist assistant; Noah R. Dominy, Norwood, freshman, engineering science; Colin Brabant, Ogdensburg, freshman, occupational studies in HVAC trades; Amber Cunningham, Ogdensburg, freshman, health care management; Jayden Kench, Ogdensburg, sophomore, finance; Brogan P. LaRose, Ogdensburg, sophomore, sports management; Rachel M. Lawton, Ogdensburg, freshman, nursing; Creed Perkins, Ogdensburg, sophomore, agribusiness management; John H. Powers, Ogdensburg, sophomore, criminal justice; Livia R. Shaver, Ogdensburg, senior, applied psychology; Danielle N. St. Denis, Ogdensburg, senior, nursing; Jordyn J. Tupper, Ogdensburg, freshman, homeland security; Harrison P. Wert, Ogdensburg, junior, sports management; Callee L. Zulauf, Ogdensburg, senior, health and fitness promotion; Matthew G. Grosso, Parishville, freshman, electrical engineering technology; Charlotte Baldwin, Potsdam, junior, graphic and multimedia design; John J. Frick, Potsdam, junior, game design and development; Michael P. Remington, Potsdam, senior, electrical engineering technology; Brooke A. Rutkauskas, Potsdam, sophomore, legal studies; Brittany Taylor, Potsdam, sophomore, homeland security; Kyle S. Chen, Raymondville, senior, game design and development; Christopher S. Hall, Rensselaer Falls, freshman, health and fitness promotion; Nicholas Abrantes, Richville, freshman, engineering science 2+2; Calista J. Fraser, St. Regis Falls, sophomore, mechatronics technology; Abigail E. Holmes, St. Regis Falls, sophomore, liberal arts-general studies; Adam A. Szlamczynski, Star Lake, junior, homeland security; Fletcher G. LaValley, Waddington, freshman, nursing; Aidan T. Benzel, Wanakena, freshman, undeclared; Tanner R. Amell, Watertown, freshman, business administration; Keyan L. Deom, Watertown, sophomore, automotive technology; Marissa M. Massey, Watertown, sophomore, funeral services administration; Angel Medina, Watertown, senior, health care management; Dylan T. Bradley, West Stockholm, junior, information technology; Ian M. Frederick, Winthrop, senior, nursing; and Chad N. Mason, Winthrop, junior, law enforcement leadership.
High Schools
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce has named Evan Dishaw, Hammond Central School senior, as April BOCES Student of the Month. Mr. Dishaw is in the natural resource program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
Emma Conger, sophomore, was named the April Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month by the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.