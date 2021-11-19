North country people
Careers
Dr. Imge Hulur, board certified dermatologist, has joined the dermatology team of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, with an office located in the Helen Snell Cheel Medical building, Potsdam.
Dr. Hulur, board certified by the American Adademy of Dermatology, attended the University of Chicago (Ill.), earning a medical degree through the Pritzker School of Medicine; earned a Ph.D. from the Committee on Genetics, Genomics and Systems Biology; and was chief dermatology resident at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx.
Colleges
Strong Roots Charitable Foundation announced that Jillian Benedict and Haylee Jacco were named the 2021 recipients of the Christopher Thompson memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 award to support educational pursuits.
Ms. Benedict, daughter of Floanne Burns and Mark Benedicst, Akwesasne, graduated from Salmon River Central School, Fort Covington; and is in her junior year at the University at Albany, majoring in criminal justice.
Ms. Jacoo, daughter of Allan Jacco, Akwesasne, and the late Corleen Jackon, is the mother to Kawisatens, 1, and Teiotenhari:io, 7. She is majoring in early childhood education in her section year at St. Lawrence College, Cornwall.
Hunter Hewitt, Philadelphia, was recently inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Beta Beta Beta, the national honor society for biological sciences.
Malori Mattimore, Croghan, earned a doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic, Spartansburg, S.C., on Sept. 17.
Trevor Frasher, Watertown, graduated from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C., with a degree in intelligence and national security studies.
Riley Martire, Hammond, received a $600 University Police/Criminal Justice Scholarship from SUNY Potsdam.
High Schools
Carley Bickhart, ninth grade, was named the October Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month by the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce.
Hunter Hodgdon, senior, Madrid-Waddington Central School, Madrid, was named November BOCES Student of the Month by the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Hodgdon is in the metalworking technologies program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
Honored
St. Lawrence and Lewis County volunteers were recently honored by the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) at the annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration.
Kathryn “Kay” Church, Gouverneur, an advocate for Alzheimer’s research, worked to bring the Music and Memory program for patience with dementia-related illness; and is a volunteer for hospice.
Anna Campbell, Madrid, assists as a food pantry and grocery delivery volunteer; and helps older adults access COVID-19 vaccinations.
Gerald Snyder, Copenhagen, retired Fort Drum firefighter, has served 50 years for the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department.
Nathaniel Virkler, Lowville, volunteers to provide transportation for medical appointments; and cultivated a community garden.
