North country people
Several local members of the Army National Guard were promoted for their service: Jefferey Barker, Watertown, 10th Mountain Division (Mobile Command Post Operational Detachment), promoted to staff sergeant; Devon Willard, Heuvelton, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to private; Alicia Cloe, Watertown, Headquarters and Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion, promoted to private; and George Stadalski, Evans Mills, Headquarters and Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion, promoted to sergeant first class.
Molly Olivia Burger, Hermon, graduated magna cum laude from Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa., with a bachelor’s degree in german and international studies. Ms. Burger, daughter of Leo Burger and Lisa Thomas, Hermon, is a graduate of Edwards-Knox Central School, Russell.
Emily J. Diefendorf, Brownville, financial and analysis major, was named to the spring semester presidential scholar list at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Jeffrey Bain, Massena, graduated from Cazenovia College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and homeland security studies.
The following North Country students at SUNY Geneso were named to the spring semester dean’s list: Isabelle Hanno and Natalie Sweekey, both of Lowville; Lydia Babcock and Rachel Fair, both of Adams;Taylor Bellis-Escudero and Abdul Sanderson, both of Carthage; Hannah Laneuville and Nicole Morgan, both of Massena; Daniel Chichester, Potsdam; Michaela VanWormer, Rodman; and Eric Chrostowski and Caleb Nans, both of Sackets Harbor.
Abby Warner, Canton, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
Abigail Duffy, Clayton, earned Grand Prix Honors as a member of the Nazareth College, Rochester, Chamber Singers. The group, while touring Poland, performed at the International Chamber Choir Competition, Rzeszow, Poland.
Joel P. Banazek, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt. He graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration.
Isaac Hoffman, Evans Mills, was named to the provost’s list for the spring semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead.
Kenneth I. Adames Ramos, Evans Mills, participated in a faculty-mentored research internship at St. Lawrence University, Canton, as part of the Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program (CSTEP). Mr. Adames Ramos, majoring in neuroscience, attended Indian River Central School, Philadelphia.
Molly A. McMasters, Canton, was awarded a St. Lawrence University Fellowship through the Donald K. Rose University Fellows Endowment Fund for summer research. Ms. McMasters, a conservation biology and art and art history major, will work on a project titled “Does forest floor topography affect hemlock root density and ectomycorrhizal functional diversity?” with Claire Burkum, biology assistant.
Chamil Perera, Clarkson University graduate student, was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Potsdam Rotary Club. Mr. Perera, a member of Potsdam Rotary for three years, has worked on several events, including the golf tournament committee, Duck Plucks, Potsdam Holiday Fund, Fright Night books, Wheelchair Challenge and Dodge Pond work day. He received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in Sri Lanka and serves the Clarkson department of civil and environmental engineering as a graduate research assistant in the water group while pursuing a doctorate studying sediment transport of rivers and coastal environments.
Romeyn Prescott, Potsdam, was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Potsdam Rotary Club. Mr. Prescott is the director of academic computing and is acting chief information officer at SUNY Potsdam, where he has worked since 1996. He serves as secretary on the Potsdam Rotary board of directors, on the board of SUNY Potsdam Child Care Center and on the Potsdam Central School IT Committee. He received a bachelor’s degree in English writing from SUNY Potsdam. He and his wife, Amanda Prescott, have two sons, Brady and Kyle.
Evgeny Katz, Milton Kerker chair of chemistry in the department of chemistry and biomolecular science, Clarkson University, Potsdam, received the Katsumi Niki Prize for Bioelectrochemistry for 2019 from the International Society of Electrochemistry (ISE). This marks the first time a Clarkson faculty member received the bi-annual award and only the third time a professor in the United States has been awarded.
Prizes were awarded to artists featured in the exhibit “One Earth!” on display at BluSeed Studios, Sarnac Lake.
Best Abstract — Eleanor Sweeney, “In the Beginning”
One Earth —Emmett Smith, “Old Dock”
Honorable Mention — Nancie Battaglia, “Boats...OSM”
Honorable Mention — James Bullard, “Pond Edge”
People’s Choice Awards — Ron Nolland, “Above Below” and Dan Sullivan, “August Heat”
