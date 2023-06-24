North country people
Armed Forces
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Mason Schloop, Dexter, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to staff sergeant; and Christopher Thompson, Carthage, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, promoted to sergeant.
Careers
Paul Smith’s College announced several faculty and staff members who received awards, promotions and were honored for years of service:
Promotions:
Amy DeWitt was promoted from assistant professor to associate professor.
Joe Conto, Corey Laxson and Rebecca Remoeo were promoted from associate professor to full professor.
Honored for service:
Five years — Casey Gerrish, Michale Glennon, Catherine Lalonde, Zachary Luzzi, Zoe Smith and Bailey Walton
10 years — Kelly Cerialo, Patrick Romeo and David Simmons
20 years — Sandra Brown, Dan Kelting, Craig Milewski, Heather Tuttle, Lee Ann Sporn and Lydia Wright
30 years — Sarah (Sally) Bogdanovitch
Awards:
H. David Chamberlain Teaching Excellence Award — Corey Laxson
H. David Chamberlain Staff Merit Award — Jeffrey T. Walton
SUNY Canton recently honored faculty and staff members with awards:
Distinguished Faculty Award — Ronald J. Tavernier, associate professor
Excellence in College Service Award — Amanda D. Rowley, vice president for administration and travel coordinator
Employee Recognition Award — Melissa A. Mussen, administrative assistant 1
Colleges
Hannah Ielfield, Glenfield, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Mississippi.
Gianny Ramos-Maya, Evans Mills, recently was awarded a John Hartwick Scholarship from Hartwick College, Oneonta.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy: Merritt Crossley, Watertown, aeronautical engineering; Alexa Drumm, Massena, architecture; Owen Haas, Potsdam, civil engineering; Cooper Myers, Lowville, architecture; Sean Shannon, Waddington, architecture; and Gina Wisner, Canton, computer science.
Kaitlyn Montgomery, Winthrop, received the Tammy Linsner Memorial Award from Hartwick College, Oneonta.
Ryan Claxton, Lisbon, was recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa national honor society at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Paducah, Ky.
Caroline St. Croix, Lowville, graduated magna cum laude from Lasell University, Newton, Mass., with a bachelor’s degree in fashion media and marketing.
Ivey Davison, diagnostic medical sonography, and Megan Reed, radiologic technology, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Alfred State College.
The following north country residents were named to the spring dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz: Peyton Brown, Massena; Connor Gray, Potsdam; Claire McNamara and Jaclyn Smith, both of Watertown; and Paige Shaver, Ogdensburg.
Sydney Joos, Ogdensburg, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Russell Sage College, Troy: Melissa Barr and Michelena Rufa, both of Ogdensburg; and Matthew Walker, Lisbon.
Lashaka-Mani Hillary, Potsdam; and Joshua Hunt, Watertown, graduated from SUNY Oneonta.
Victoria VanMeter, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
Jasmyn Jackson, Fort Drum, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
Michael Dougherty, Clayton, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cedarville (Ohio) University.
Honored
Bobby Gordon, Potsdam, recently received the Service Above Self Award from the Rotary Club of Potsdam. Ms. Gordon was honored at the club’s annual meeting, held June 8, in recognition to her contributions to the Potsdam community.
Sunday Smith, Potsdam, was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club of Potsdam at the annual meeting, held June 8.
Duane M. Pelkey, Madrid, was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow and inducted as 2023-2024 president by the Rotary Club of Potsdam at their annual meeting, held June 8.
