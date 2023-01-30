North country people
Colleges
Hannah Sugden, Adams, was recently initiated into the Pace University, Lexington, Va., Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, national leadership honor society.
The following students from northern New York were named to the fall term dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Pennyanne Strickland, Watertown; Evan Bennison, Evans Mills; Kali Messick, Evans Mills; and Jonathan Bakaian, LaFargeville.
The following students from northern New York were named to the fall term president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Amber McAllister, Croghan; Michael Shephard, Ildar Salakhutdinov, Kenzie Augustus, Jamie Roshia, Ian Plazony, Kalina Edwards and Siriwat Vongtip, all of Watertown; Andrew Kim, Courtney Diblasi, Scarlett Matoon, Kayla Grima, Kendra Parker and Dawn Parks, all of Fort Drum; Lia Tyrrell, Adams; Dawn Greiner, Antwerp; Michael Ryave, Calcium; Kami Doyle, Carthage; Curtis Lamb, Clayton; Bryan Lindsey, Dexter; Caitlin Grove-Rose, Henderson; Kenneth Taylor, Lisbon; Natalie Strough, Lorraine; Sara Cavanaugh and John Green, both of Massena; Erica Richards, Norfolk; Juliette Coleman, Sackets Harbor; and Crystal Malloy, Three Mile Bay.
The following students from northern New York were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester: Kathleen Bateman, Waddington; Logan Beerman, Clayton; Sophia Brown, Massena; Angelie Bush, Canton; Jake Cavellier, Watertown; Cole Doldo, Watertown; Maria Foisy, LaFargeville; Erina Haddock, Redwood; Ella Impaglia, Gouverneur; Cassandra Johnson, Mannsville; Meghan Lambert, Massena; Jeremie Lehmann, Castorland; Quincy Marsell, Philadelphia; Emma Maskell, Waddington; Nathan McNally, Ogdensburg; Tatum Overton, Watertown; Kolby Perkins, Winthrop; Jessica Rebelo, Watertown; Kayleigh Ronas, Antwerp; Megan Saber, Potsdam; Trent Sargent, Ogdensburg; Anna Scott, Carthage; Megan Taylor, Potsdam; Katherine Theobald, Potsdam; Andrew Thomas, Adams; Calleigh Thomas, Watertown; John Thomas, Dexter; Katherine Vito, Constablevle; Tori Wilcox, Theresa; Laura Zehr, Belleville; and Alex Clancy, Gouverneur.
Ryan Claxton, Lisbon, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Paducah, Ky.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta: Conrad Freed, Croghan; Alexis Gallant, Fort Drum; Joshua Hunt, Watertown; Sydney Mayne, Rodman; Mirabella Phinney, Watertown; Emily Traufler, Theresa; and Morgan Wheat, Edwards.
Tricia Chaves, Massena; and Sydney Joos, Ogdensburg, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the Universty of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.
Vanessa Stearns, Adams Center, was named to the fall semester provost’s list at Cayuga Communmity College.
Amanda Cizek, Fort Drum, was name to the fall semester dean’s list for part-time students at Cayuga Community College.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Cortland: Haylee Alteri, LaFargeville; Alexander Barrett, Ogdensburg; Jordan Bergen, Lowville; Garret Decker, Antwerp; Alexis Devlin, Gouverneur; Nicholas Goldsmith, Theresa; Hannah Goodwin, Adams; McKenna Gray, Lisbon; Jacob Heller, Brownville; Elizabeth Hellings, LaFargeville; Zoey Hunziker, Greig; Kylie Letham, Massena; Jordyn Makuch, Lowville; Arik Marino, Carthage; Mikenzie Martens, Carthage; Neil Matott, Gouverneur; Nathaniel Matteson, Adams; Daniel Mayer, Lowville; Peyton Myers, Port Leyden; Alyssa O’Connor, Lowville; Colman Pease, Hammond; Cain Roberts, Watertown; Elizabeth Rogers, Massena; Madison Shaw, Depauville; Madison Staples, Watertown; Emma Stemples, Lisbon; Marissa Valvo, Watertown; Meghan Wardell, Plessis; Riley Williams, Watertown; Rylie Wilson, Adams; Nolan Yancey, Lowville; and Bailey Zicari, Harrisville.
Molly Witkop, Massena, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Ind.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences: Kelsey Baxter, public health, and Rachel Proper, microbiology, both of Massena; Ria Amo, Lindsay Beach and Kiera Duprey, doctor of pharmacy, all of Ogdensburg; Matthew Bradley and Clare Snell, doctor of pharmacy, both of Potsdam; and Juleanna Duel, criminal lab sciences, Castorland.
Lydia Stauffer, Nicholville, history, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Goshen (Ind.) College.
Sarah Sieminski, Canton, economics, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.
Kyanne Jeanette, Hermon, was named to the fall semester honors list at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.
Maya Madden, Fort Drum, applied psychology and human services, was named to the fall semester president’s honor roll at the College of St. Mary, Omaha, Neb.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Siena College, Loudonville: Ethan Bartlett, Canton; Aleina Durham, Adams; and Emma Friot, DeKalb Junction.
Luke Bronchetti, Massena, biomedical engineering, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.
The following north country residents were named to the fall president’s list at Siena College, Loudonville: Mackenzie Czora, Potsdam; Samantha Flynn, Ogdensburg; and Sydney Levison, Norwood.
Sophia Renzi, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of Holy Cross, Worcester, Mass.
