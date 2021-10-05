North country people
Armed Forces
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Autumn Davis, Depauville, 206th Military Police Company, promoted to private; Emily Heiland, Fine, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigad Support Battalion, promoted to private 1st class; and Lleyton Ladue, Massena, Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, promoted to private 1st class.
Careers
Dr. Pearl Hersh, emergency medicine specialist, jas joined the staff of St. Lawrence Health, practicing at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital. Dr. Hersh earned a medical degree from New York Medical College, Westchester; completed residency training with Christiana Care Health System, Newark, Del.; completed a clinical rotation in international medicine with Tel Aviv Medical Center, Israel; and in 2019, participated in the European Emergency Medicine Congress, Prague, Czech Republic.
Joanne Atkinson, physician assistant, has joined the mediccal staff of Carthage Area Hospital. Ms. Atkinson earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, minor in chemistry, from Clarkson University, Potsdam; and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies; and completed several clinical rotations in Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg; Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville; and Carthage Area Hospital.
Colleges
Omar A. Gonzalez Sanchez, Fort Drum, a member of Jefferson Community College Phi Theta Kappa was named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar, including a $1,000 scholarship.
Sarah Roux, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.
The following north country residents were named to the summer semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton: Hailey Alvarado, Watertown, performance and communication arts; Megan Beyor, Carthage, psychology; Grace Cicchinelli, Saint Regis Falls, computer science; Mike Corbitt, South Colton, English; Hannah Drechsel, Potsdam, economics and business; Keith Felix, Colton, history and government; Ally Giorgi, Waddington, psychology; Sydney Harris, DeKalb Junction, performance and communication arts and English; Gabi Jones, Potsdam; Hunter LaClair, Watertown, government; and Cassandra Pryce, Gouverneur, art and art history.
Lucas Piroli, Black River; Madyson Amo, Cape Vincent; and Gavin Woolford, Fort Drum, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Salisbury (Md.) College.
Brian Mitchell, Ogdensburg, graduated with a certificate in alcohol and substance abuse counseling from Cazenovia College.
The following north country residents were named to the summer term dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Sashalis McCutcheon, Watertown; Shelby Sonnenfeld, Fort Drum; Ashfaque Hussain, Watertown; Timothy Wood, Evans Mills; Jessica Archer, Watertown; Shannon Newhouse, Calcium; Erica Ingram, Fort Drum; and Joshua Jonas, Philadelphia.
The following north country residents were named to the summer term president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Jillian Davis, Watertown; Heather Kidder, Carthage; Ashley Jonas, Watertown; Alex Bak, Watertown; Michael Ryave, Calcium; Lindsey Rogers, Fort Drum; Dilbar Dustova, Evans Mills; Madilyn Shirley, Carthage; Rebecca Thompson, DeKalb Junction; Grace Mashaw, Ogdensburg; Kali Messick, Evans Mills; Sydnie Plamondon, Adams; Ashley Swanson, Hammond; Iesha VanBuren, Evans Mills; Siriwat Vongtip, Watertown; Danielle Doldo, Watertown; Corey Kovach, Massena; Ahmed Sohail, Fort Drum; Kenneth Taylor, Lisbon; Trevor Bickford, Fort Drum; Nichole Bell, Gouverneur; Palma Gioeli, Fort Drum; Mary Ryan, LaFargeville; Meghan Stacy, Fort Drum; Ashley Witherell, Watertown; Joseph Hazelton, Chase Mills; Jorge Diaz, Watertown; and Sarah Hayden, Star Lake.
The following north country residents graduated from SUNY ONeonta: Maggie Christy, Canton, bachelor’s degree, early childhood/childhood education and early childhood/childhood education honors; Vanessa Foulke, Lowville, bachelor’s degree, art and design, summa cum laude honors; Jordan Kapfer, Harrisville, master’s degree, education — educational techynology specialist; Emily LaGarry, Massena, bachelor’s degree, fashion and textiles, summa cum laude honors; Abigail Pierce, master’s degree, nutrition and dietetics; and Paige Ward, Castorland, master’s degree, literacy education (fifth to 12th).
Honored
Kristina Donders, Sackets Harbor Central School senior, was recently honored with the 2021 New York State Reality Check Youth Ambassador of the Year Award (YAYA). Miss Donders was honored for her work in planning and work on events to raise awareness about the impact of tobacco and prevention of use. She has met with state legislatures in Albany and traveled to Richmond, Va., meeting with fellow members of Reality Check to demonstrate at a Altria Groop shareholders meeting.
