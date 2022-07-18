North country people
Careers
Elizabeth Podlaha-Murphy, chair of Clarkson University chair of department of chemical and biomolecular engineering, was recently selected as a fellow of The Eletrochemical Society (ECS), Class of 2022.
Golshan Madraki, Clarkson University assistant professor of engineering and management was recently selected as the next associate director of the honors program.
Two faculty members at SUNY Canton received State University of New York Chancellor’s Awards: Lucas W. Craig, associate professor — Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching; and Kirk K. Jones, interim dean and director of assessment — Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service.
Dorothy Maunda, certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, recently joined Gouverneur Hospital’s outpatient behavioral health team. Ms. Maunda earned psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner certification through the American Nurses Credentaling Center; and a master’s degree of family psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner from SUNY Binghamton.
Colleges
Jeromy Henning, Evans Mills, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
Samantha O’Keefe, Chase Mills, senior, psychology; and Nicholas Paul LaCombe, Ogdensburg, junior, financial information and analysis, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Brandy Bush, Ogdensburg, earned a master’s degree of social work from Widener University, Chester, Pa.
Jenna Ferlito, Mannsville, graduated from the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Conn., with a master’s degree in prosthetics/orthotics.
Rose L. Gonas, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Scranton (Pa.).
Adriana Zaffuto, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.
Elizabeth M. Compo, Lowville, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Fairfield (Conn.) University.
Megan Casey, Massena; Jude Lauzon, Norfolk; and Emma Rutley, Potsdam, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.
Samuel Deleel, Copenhagen, earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.
The following north country residents graduated from the University of Maryland, Adelphi, Md.: Latisha Samuel, Black River, associate degree; Thomas A. Madrid, Fort Drum, associate degree; Karmen L. Burnette, Evans Mills, associate degree; Elijah Agustin, Evans Mills, associate degree; Jasmine Luna, Evans Mills, associate degree; Jason A. Cole, Fort Drum, bachelor’s degree, digital media and web technology; Delores Denice Gordon, Fort Drum, bachelor’s degree, general studies; Joshua John Williams, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, cum laude, computer networks and cybersecurity; Migel Yarde, Evan Mills, bachelor’s degree, management studies; Aysha S. Kemp, Fort Drum, bachelor’s degree, social science; Samba Momodu Jalloh, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, computer networks and cybersecurity; and Norman Leonardo Escoto Manzanarez, Fort Drum, bachelor’s degree, computer networks and cybersecurity.
High Schools
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Leah Taylor, seventh grade, the May Ogdensburg Free Academy (OFA) Student of the Month.
Honored
The William I. Graf Award was given to two Watertown High School students by the Italian-American Civic Association.
Tatum Overton, named the women’s recipient, competed in varsity soccer and lacross for five years; and in varsity basketball for three years. She is a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar Athlete.
Deante Hall, named the men’s recipient, competed in varsity track and field for four years; and in varsity football for three years. He was a Frontier League Champion and All_Starr who competed in the long jump and 4-by-400 relays; and competed in Sectionals and State Qualifiers and long jump and 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays.
Amanda Wilson, Hannawa Falls, was recently inducted into the Rotary Club of Potsdam. A native of Hopkinton, Ms. Wilson graduated in 2010 from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, Parishville; and in 2020 from SUNY Potsdam, with a bachelor’s degree in community health. She is office manager at Midwife Sunday Smith’s Birthing and Wellness Center.
