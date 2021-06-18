North country people
Devon Shipp, Clarkson University professor, was awarded the Clarkson Award for Excellence in Research and Scholarship. Mr. Shipp joined Clarkson’s faculty in 1999 and served as chair of the department of chemistry and biomolecular science from 2015 until his appointment as CAMP director in 2020.
Ross Taylor, Clarkson University professor, was recently awarded Clarkson’s Lifetime Research Achievement Award.
Dr. Rebecca Gilson, board certified emergency medicine specialist, has joined the staff of St. Lawrence Health’s medical staff, practicing at both Canton-Potsdam and Gouverneur Hospitals. Dr. Gilson earned a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa.; and completed her Harvard-affiliated emergency medicine residency training at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Boston, Mass.
Karen Gregory, assistant professor of education, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was named Outstanding New Teacher. Ms. Gregory earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Union College, Schenectady; a master’s degree in teaching in secondary English and Spanish MAT from Union Graduate College; and a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from SUNY Albany.
Jennifer Knack, associate professor of psychology, Clarkson University, Potsdam, received the Outstanding Advisor Award for 2021. Ms. Knack earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Bonaventure University, Allegany; and master’s degree and Ph.D. in experimental psychology from the University of Texas, Arlington, Texas.
Amber Stephenson, professor of healthcare management, Clarkson University, Potsdam, received the John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award. Ms. Stephenson earned a doctorate in administration and leadership studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania; and a master’s degree in public health from West Chester University, Chester County, Pa.
Shane Rogers, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, received the Distinguished Teaching Award. Mr. Rogers earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and master’s degree and Ph.D. in civil and environmental engineering from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.
Lucas Piroli, Black River, was recently inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Salisbury University, Baton Rouge, La.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Columbia (Mo.) College: Samuel Hess, Calcium; Tatiana Mandrosortega, Carthage; Roksoliana Pelchat, Fishers Landing; Mark Brown, Gouverneur; and Debroah Boyanski and Cassandra Bruce, both of Watertown.
