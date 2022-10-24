North country people
Careers
SeaComm, Massena, recently announced three internal promotions within the organization.
Elizabeth LaValley, Norfolk, has been promoted to branch manager at SeaComm’s Ogdensburg location. She has previously served as financial service assistant, financial service representative and assistant branch manager at the SeaComm Potsdam branch.
Danielle Uppstrom, Waddington, has been promotesd to dealer relationship and indirect manager at the credit union’s headquarters. She has previously served as financial service representative, mortgage loan officer and branch manager.
Ashley Allen, Norwood, has been promoted to branch manager of the SeaComm Potsdam location. She has previously served as teller, financial service representative, assistant branch manager and branch manager of the SeaComm Ogdensburg location.
Dr. John Devine, pediatrician, has joined the St. Lawrence Health team at the EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton. Dr. Devine earned a medical degree at SUNY Upstate College of Medicine, Syracuse; completed his residency at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill, N.C.; and is a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society.
Yang Yang, assistant professor of civil environmental engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam, won the 2021 American Chemical Society’s ES&T Engineering Journal’s inaugural Best Paper Award. Along with co-authors, he received the award for their article “Electrosynthesis of >20 g/L H2O2 from Air.”
Colleges
Joseph Moore, Fort Drum, graduated from Austin Peay State Universdity, Clarksville, Tenn.
Marco Echevarria, Watertown, recently earned an Award of Excellence from Western Governors University CVollege of Business, Jersey City, N.C.
Sarah Roux, Watertown, was named to the spring semester at Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.
Violet Medina, Black River, psychology, was named to the summer semester dean’s list at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.
Katey Kellogg, Black River, has earned her white coat from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, Old Westbury.
Shannon Labelle, Champlain, was named to the summer term honors list at the Community College of Vermont, Montpelier, Vt.
