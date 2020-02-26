North country people
SeaComm announced three promotions and a new hire to their headquarters in Massena.
Sherry Thompson, Massena, has been promoted to senior vice president of loan operations and risk management. She served as vice president of retail operations for 12 years and joined the credit union in 1990, where she spent the majority of her career in lending.
Rick Maloney, Constable, has been promoted to vice president of retail operations. He joined SeaComm in October of 1997 as a teller for the Malone branch and was promoted to branch manager in 2009.
Christine Marshall, North Bangor, has been promoted to branch manager for SeaComm’s Malone location. She joined the credit union in December of 1999, working part time in Massena, before accepting a full time position in Malone in 2001. Ms. Marshall worked as a financial service representative before being promoted to assistant branch manager in 2011.
Emily Bristol, Colton, has been hired as member business loan officer in Massena, working as a commercial loan and mortgage officer.
Carthage Area Hospital recently welcomed two to their Carthage Therapy Services Team.
Elizabeth M. Czigler graduated in May with a doctorate in physical therapy from New York Medical College, Valhalla. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015 from Rutgers University, Newark, N.J.
Hannah M. Pilarski earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich. in 2014; and completed a master’s degree in occupational science and therapy from Grand Valley State University, Allendale, Mich., in 2016.
Sunehra Malhotra, Canton, psychology and economics, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Rhaysa Nieves-Diaz, Watertown, earned a doctor of nursing, practice in nursing, degree from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Sept. 8.
Vera Freda, daughter of Sara and John Freda, Watertown, was named to the spring semester Keuka College, Keuka Park. She is a senior history and political science major.
The following local students at Colgate University, Hamilton were named to the spring semester dean’s list: Chelsea Munger, Lowville; and Jennifer Steele, Lowville.
Amanda Braithwaite, Natural Bridge, graduated from Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, with a degree in diagnostic medical sonography.
Alex Daniel Tatone, Fort Drum, earned a master’s degree in business administration and health care administration on Aug. 17 from Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
Samantha Mokshefsky, Ogdensburg, participated in the 2019-2020 annual day of service on Aug. 24 through Cedar crest College, Allentown, Pa.
Kamesha Ginyard, Fort Drum, graduated with an associate degree in business administration and management from Grantham University, Kansas.
Emma J. Kroll, Potsdam, English; and Amber P. Stickney, Norwood, psychology, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Macsherry Library, Alexandria Bay, won the Outstanding Partnership Award from the North Country Library System at their annual fall meeting.
Duane Pelkey, Rotary Club of Potsdam president, received the 2018-2019 Rotary Citation with Silver Distinction from Gerry Lambert, Rotary International District 7040 district governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.