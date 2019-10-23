North country people
The following north country members of the Army National Guard received promotions: Hannah Isaac, Evans Mills, 10th Mountain Division (Mobile Command Post Operational Detachment), promoted to specialist; James Shaw, Evans Mills, Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to sergeant; Michael Forkell, Copenhagen, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to sergeant; and Justin Wagner, West Carthage, Headquarters and Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion, promoted to sergeant.
The following members of the Army National Guard re-enlisted service: Sgt. Justin Wagner, West Carthage, Headquarters and Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion; Spc. Christopher Addleman, Dexter, Headquarters Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion; and Sgt. Maj. Ronald Martin, Watertown, Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Infantry Division.
Staff Sgt. Leon Wells, Gouverneur, Brigade Signal Company C, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, retired from the Army National Guazrd in May after 22 years of military service.
Philip Hopke, Bayard D. Clarkson Professor Emeritus, Clarkson University, Potsdam, hit a career milestone by co-authoring his 700th peer-reviewed journal publication. “Legacy Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs) Trends in Top Predator Fish of the Laurentian Grate Lakes (GL) from 1979 to 2016: Will Concentrations Continue to Decrease?” was accepted for publication in Environmental Science and Technology.
William Fulton, Colton, was named to the spring semester dean’s honor roll at Lawrence Technological University, Southfield, Mich. Mr. Fulton is majoring in architectural engineering.
Samantha Barney, daughter of Jason Barney and Amy Barney, Lake Placid, liberal studies/education, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Endicott College, Beverly, Mass.
The following north country residents graduated from Paul Smith’s College: Emma Stoddard, Lowville, associate degree, hotel retaurant management; Tyler Birchenough, Lowville, bachelor’s degree, forestry operations; Ryan McAuliffe, Canton, bachelor’s degree, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Thomas Pratt, Adams, bachelor’s degree, ecological restoration; Mason Fountain, Russell, bachelor’s degree, environmental science; Heyden Kline, Philadelphia, bachelor’s degree, environmental science; Scott Richardson, Adams Center, bachelor’s degree, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Audrey Emerson, Lyons Falls, bachelor’s degree, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Sarah Vivlamore, Norwood, bachelor’s degree, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Amber Carman, St. Regis Falls, associate degree, integrative studies; and Remington O’Hara, West Leyden, associate degree, surveying technology.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College: Emma Stoddard, Lowville; Tyler Birchenough, Lowville; Hayden Kline, Philadelphia; Scott Richardson, Adams Center; Megan Lazarus, Lowville; Audrey Emerson, Lyons Falls; Sarah Vivlamore, Norwood; Tia Akey, Massena; Richard Monroe, Watertown; Blade LaBarge, Massena; Austin Ferlosh, Madrid; Kelly Brewer, Dexter; Ethan Billman, Belleville; Damon Emerson, Lyons Falls; Kara Coon, Redwood; and James Hayner, Black River.
Hunter Crary of Ogdensburg graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and political studies from Colby-Sawyer College, New London, N.H.
Emma Bentley-Hicks, Canton, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
The following were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Siena College, Loudonville: Theresa Betz, North Lawrence; Lorraine Hollis, Ogdensburg; Cassidy LaPierre, Gouverneur; Caitlin Lashbrooks, Croghan; Peyton Morse, LaFargeville; and Dina Olmstead, Brantingham.
The following were named to the spring semester president’s list at Siena College, Loudonville: Caden Durham, Adams; Katelyn Guarino, DeKalb Junction; Ashna Gupta, Massena; and Clare Woolschlager, Croghan.
The following were named to the spring semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy: Jeremiah Stevens, Cape Vincent, mortuary science; Elisa Green, Gouverneur, early childhood administration; Paige Leroux, Newton Falls, dental assisting; Jana Gately, Philadelphia, non-matriculated; and Sonia Merryman, Watertown, early childhood administration.
Erica Nash, Carthage, dental hygiene; Katelyn Cary, Colton, physical education studies; and Amanda Braithwaite, Natural Bridge, diagnostic medical sonograhy, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy.
Dylan W. Kernehan, Redwood, communication major, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
Samuel Harryman, son of Dr. Robert and Margaret Harryman, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list with distinction at Grove City (Pa.) College. Mr. Harryman is a physical general science/education major and 2017 graduate of South Jefferson Central School, Adams.
Samuel Elizondo, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Slippery Rock (Pa.) University.
Gabrielle O’Brien, Black River, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Hamilton College, Clinton.
The following north country residents graduated from the University of Vermont, Burlington: Gemma Del Rossi, Canton, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies; Hunter Garland, Potsdam, bachelor’s degree, parks recreation and tourism; Charisse Lapoint, Chaumont, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, animal sciences; and Riley Thompson, Alexandria Bay, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering.
Emily Brouwer, Potsdam, was honored with the Service Above Self Award from the Rotary Club of Potsdam. Ms. Brouwer, a teacher at A.A. Kingston Middle School, Potsdam, has taught French and English for more than 20 years. She recently added Teaching English as a Second Language by completing a certificate of advanced studies from Clarkson University, Potsdam.
She is an advisor to her school’s Rotary-sponsored InterAct Club and has been a volunteer with the Peace Corps, serving both in Haiti and Cameroon.
Ms. Brouwer is a board member of the Potsdam Holiday Fund and has served as a trustee of the Potsdam Public Museum. She lives in Potsdam with her husband, Don Cannamela, and two children, Theo and Tess.
Kate Mikel, Norwood, was honored with the Service Above Self Award from the Rotary Club of Potsdam. She has been associate director of Student Success Center, Clarkson University, Potsdam, for 21 years, where she is adviser to several student organizations, including Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, tennis club, Make-A-Wish Club and Ultimate Frisbee.
Ms. Mikel volunteers with Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Outreach, serves on the board of directors for the Women’s Leadership Initiative of the North Country and is a Zumba instructor.
She is the wife of Gary Mikel and mother to daughters Allie and Abby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.