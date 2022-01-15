North country people
Colleges
Malachi Ray Adkins, Watertown, was named the Jefferson Community College Honors Program student for December. Mr. Adkins, a humanities and social sciences major, researched critical race theory in America for one of his honors options. Following graduation, he plans to transfer to SUNY Plattsburgh to pursue a bachelor’s degree in philosophy.
Dana Hall, SUNY Canton automotive technology staff, was named National Technician of the Year in the November-December edition of “American School and University.”
Jessica Monaghan, Carthage, was recently inducted into Kappa Pi, the international art honor society, at Cazenovia College.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Md.: Richard Adibefu, Fort Drum; James Alonzo, Fort Drum; Lucille Ariasmedrano, Fort Drum; Marcus Bennett, Fort Drum; Jervon Brathwaite, Fort Drum; Alexandria Brown, Fort Drum; Jonathan Burney, Fort Drum; Joshua Cailer, Fort Drum; Bradley Clark, Fort Drum; Amy Clements, Dexter; Jason Cole, Fort Drum; Dwayne Cunningham, Evans Mills; William Diaz, Fort Drum; Adam Eisenhauer, Fort Drum; Winston Eldridge, Watertown; Tyranisha Galvan, Fort Drum; Sharee Greenlee, Fort Drum; O’brien Gritten, Fort Drum; Yalitza Hall, Fort Drum; John Hannah, Fort Drum; Kailey Hartwig, Watertown; Joshua Hayes, Fort Drum; Zachary Heins, Sackets Harbor; Samba Jalloh, Watertown; Eldon James II, Winthrop; Jacob Ketola, Ogdensburg; Alexander Larsson, Fort Drum; Yechan Lim, Fort Drum; Matthew Lott, Fort Drum; Thomas Madrid, Fort Drum; Elena Martinez, Watertown; Jessica Mcconnell, Fort Drum; Gustavo Medina, Fort Drum; Jose Montanez, Fort Drum; Ramon Moya, Watertown; Nelson Ndeh, Evans Mills; Kaylecia Nieves, Ogdensburg; Dominic Osei Asibey, Carthage; Devin Reilly, Carthage; Adreyan Sarzosa, Fort Drum; Darius Smith, Calcium; James Turner, Fort Drum; Samantha Winn, Carthage; Katie Winslow, Calcium; and Joseph Zazzaro, Watertown.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Columnia (Mo.) College: Jonathan Arendale, Sierra Crites, Michelle Holy and Ashley Lehman Lujan, all of Fort Drum; and Debroarh Boyanski and Cassandra Bruce, both of Watertown.
Local students in SUNY Potsdam’s business adminsitration program recently took home a trophy in the 54th Business Plan and Product Prototype Competition: Sarah Campbell, Harrisville; Colin Michaud, Massena; Sierra Ashley, Ogdensburg; Mackenzie Denny, Watertown; and Robert Mulligan, Dexter.
Laura D. Guldin, Watertown, was named the Jefferson Community College Honors Program Student of the Month for January. Ms. Guldin, a human services major, researched addiction and the brain as one of her honors options.
Connor Falen, Canton, theatre; Chloe Violi, Massena, psychological science; and Sydney Daniels, Norwood, communication sciences and disorders, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.
Claire Zumbach, Henderson, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Dickinson (N.D.) State University.
Lyndsie Hall, Carthage, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Plymouth (N.H.) State University.
