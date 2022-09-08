WATERTOWN — Sadness and sympathy swept from Europe to the north country Thursday upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain’s longest-serving monarch died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, the queen’s summer residence in Scotland, after more than 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
The royal family’s official website posted that she died “peacefully.”
“I thought she was a beautiful woman,” said Watertown resident Jessica Lewis. “She was a good woman.”
Ms. Lewis thought of Queen Elizabeth as being “very friendly, very kind.”
“It’s very sad,” said Cindy Tavani, another city resident.
Tanisha Carr, a Watertown resident, said she couldn’t believe it when she heard the queen had died.
“I didn’t think that lady was going to ever pass,” she said. “She’s been on TV since I’ve been a little, little kid.”
The queen’s visit to Massena in 1959 drew more than 100,000 people. It was the first time a British monarch visited Northern New York. She traveled with Prince Philip, Vice President Richard M. Nixon and other U.S. and Canadian dignitaries to mark the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway locks. A Watertown Daily Times story on her visit described the “symbolic ritual” as a way for the U.S. and Canada to reaffirm its friendship astride the international boundary.
Those younger than 70 only know Queen Elizabeth as the head of state in the monarchy.
Elizabeth, then 25, became queen on Feb. 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI. Her formal coronation took place on June 2, 1953, in Westminster Abbey.
The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.” In the line of succession, Prince Charles, the queen’s eldest son, automatically becomes monarch.
Shara Leandry, a city resident, called Queen Elizabeth “a beautiful woman,” and said she would like to see some of the queen’s personality traits in the new king.
Watertown resident Ronald Hirschey said Queen Elizabeth reminded him of his mother.
“She looked like my mother,” he said.
Arthur Milnes, former political speech writer and a public historian in Kingston, Ontario, said it was difficult to imagine this day coming.
“As a Canadian, it’s hard to imagine my country and the commonwealth without her majesty, I can’t fathom it,” he said.
Canada, as part of the British Commonwealth of Nations, was also under the rule of Queen Elizabeth.
“My country will never be the same,” Mr. Milnes said.
Queen Elizabeth reigned during 12 tenures of Canada’s 23 prime ministers, since the British Parliament declared Canada a self-governing country in 1867. She knew three other Canadian prime ministers when she was princess.
She was queen when Harry S. Truman became the 33rd president of the United States, and died with President Joseph R. Biden in office as the 47th.
Mr. Milnes, who is writing a book about the queen’s relationship with Canadian prime ministers, said people he has talked to about the queen in his research have said she was a shrewd judge of character and held the world’s greatest knowledge of foreign policy. He says this is because she knew not only President Biden, but every president dating back to President Truman.
“She said it when she was a princess, that her life would be dedicated to public service,” Mr. Milnes said.
According to Mr. Milnes, the queen’s first time in Kingston and in Canada was in 1951, when she traveled for about six weeks to villages and towns.
“As her reign continued, she visited every single province and territory and she knew the people, she knew the history,” he said. “Any prime minister will tell you that she is extremely well briefed about Canadian affairs, and you better do your homework when you went to see her.”
Mr. Milnes said the monarchy has the power to “advise and warn.”
In American government, the president is the political leader as well as the head of state, while in Canada, the monarch is head of state while the prime minister is the head of government.
“The monarch stands above politics,” Mr. Milnes said.
There have been calls to end the monarchy in Canada, but Mr. Milnes said that “constitutionally, it’s next to impossible.”
“In her 70 years on the throne and before that as a princess, she did everything that Canadians asked of her,” he said.
