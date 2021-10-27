North country scrapbook

Members of Clarkson University’s Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity recently repaiored footstones in the historic section of Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam. Marking individual graves in family plots, many footstones were moved from condemned cemeteries int eh village in the construction of Bayside in 1865. In time, many small markers have fallen or been tipped off bases. Pictured are Orlando Petterson and David Gumina, TKE brothers. Submitted photo