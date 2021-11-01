Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 50F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.