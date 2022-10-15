SUNY Canton to screen film about loneliness

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Office for the Aging is offering a bus trip to SUNY Canton to a film screening of “All the Lonely People,” a social impact film examining the epidemic of loneliness. The in-person screening is free and open to the public at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Kingston Theater at SUNY Canton. It will include a facilitated Q&A with the film’s producers and local officials, offering a forum for community discussion about ways to develop resilience and implement strategies to combat social isolation.

The event is part of a statewide screening tour organized by the New York State Office for the Aging, the Association on Aging in New York, and locally by the Office for the Aging in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

