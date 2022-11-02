OGDENSBURG — The city recreation department has begun offering several programs for the fall and winter season at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center.
The arena, which opened in early October, is now offering various programs throughout the week for those of all ages with $3 skate rentals.
Parent and Tot Skate will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays through Jan. 30 for $2 per person.
Children ages 5 and younger are admitted free of charge.
Adult Open Skate will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays for $2 a person.
Open Youth and Open Teen Hockey will be held on Mondays, Fridays and some weekend days.
Youth hockey ages are 12 and younger and teen hockey ages are 13 to 17. The fee is $2 and players must provide their own equipment.
Times are still to be determined but will be posted on the Ogdensburg City Recreation Facebook Page in the coming weeks.
The arena is also open for public rentals and can be rented by contacting the Dobisky Center at 315-393-1980 and asking for Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole or by emailing her at mcole@ogdensburg.org.
The rental costs for the arena will be the same as last year and will again be by groups and whether they are residents or nonresidents.
Non-prime hours of Monday through Friday before 3 p.m., excluding holidays and school breaks, will be $70 an hour.
Costs for an hour of ice time for residents at $80 and nonresident is $100. Special events such as birthday parties are $95 an hour for residents and $115 for nonresidents.
The city plans to close the arena on March 20. Updates about programs and events can be found on the city’s website and the Ogdensburg Recreation Facebook page.
