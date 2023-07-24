OGDENSBURG — The 62nd annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival kicked off this weekend with a pair of fishing derbies, a wine and craft show, kids games and its popular Battle of the Bands that showcases area marching bands.

The weeklong festival, with a theme of “Christmas in July,” continues Tuesday with a Lip Sync Contest that takes place at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m. and the Seaway Festival 5K Race on the Maple City Trail from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

