OGDENSBURG — The 62nd annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival kicked off this weekend with a pair of fishing derbies, a wine and craft show, kids games and its popular Battle of the Bands that showcases area marching bands.
The weeklong festival, with a theme of “Christmas in July,” continues Tuesday with a Lip Sync Contest that takes place at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m. and the Seaway Festival 5K Race on the Maple City Trail from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
A Classic Car Cruise In will take place at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
A Concert in the Park with Jaynie Trudell will take place at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
A Concert in the Park with Atom Ghost will take place at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
A Dunk Booth at Library Park will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dunk local celebrities to help support the festival. Five balls for $3.
A Tug of War at Monnet Park will take place at 6 p.m. Teams of 10 will compete against one another to claim this year’s title as champs. Cost is $30 to enter for 10 man teams. Two members must be female. Entries can be made online or at the Dobisky Center c/o Mackenzie Cole or Roethel’s River Rat Design.
A Concert in the Park with At All Times will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Library Park. Common Revolution will take over from 7 to 10 p.m.
The fireworks show will take place at dusk. The place is still to be determined.
Seaway Festival Parade at Ford Street will start at 11 a.m.
The annual Duck Race will take place at Ogdensburg City Pool at 11 a.m. $5 per duck to enter. Ducks can be purchased at River Rat Designs/Roethel’s on Ford Street. First prize is $1,000; second and third prizes are $100 each; fourth and fifth prizes are $50 each.
A Car Show by the Seaway Cruisers at Fort de la Presentation’s Lighthouse Point from noon to 4 p.m.
A Craft & Farmers Outdoor Market will take place Dobisky Center lawn from noon to 4 p.m. There will be arts, crafts, and food vendors will setup outside.
A Cornhole Tournament at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge will take place at 1 p.m. There will be two-person teams. It will be double elimination. Food and beverages available at the Moose. Cost is $20 per team. Entries can be made at Moose Lodge -814 or Roethel’s on Ford Street. Call 315-393-3518 to enter by phone. Entries will be limited to the first 32 teams registered.
A petting zoo will be held at Lockwood Arena at 3 p.m.
