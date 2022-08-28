OGDENSBURG — The Valley Recovery Center will be hosting a festival in honor of National Recovery Month this September.
Located in Ogdensburg, the Valley Recovery Center, an affiliate of the Seaway Valley Prevention Council, connects recovery support services to community members.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, every September facilities such as the Valley Recovery Center promote and support new treatment and recovery practices for mental health and addiction, the recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation.
This year, the Valley Recovery Center will be celebrating National Recovery Month with Recovery River Fest on Sept. 24 at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center, 141 W. River St., Ogdensburg.
“This will bring the community together and to help conclude Recovery Month,” said Reality Check coordinator Travis Jordan. “We want to raise awareness for those who struggle with substance use disorder, mental health, as well as suicide.”
The day will begin with the second annual Recovery River Run 5K at 10 a.m. Those interested in participating can register online or prior to the run at 9 a.m.
Mr. Jordan noted that the first 250 registered participants will receive a free T-shirt and gift bag.
Following the 5K, there will be a family fun fest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with vendors, crafts, games and free concessions.
“There is no admission costs, it’s entirely free,” Mr. Jordan said. “We are still working on collecting vendors for the event. But there will be a community tabling event with local partners such as The Community Health Center of the North Country, Planned Parenthood, and the St. Lawrence County Suicide Awareness Coalition. We plan on having KanJam, giant Jenga, giant checkers and cornhole, among other games.”
At 12:30 p.m. there will be a speaker from the New York State Department of Health to speak on National Recovery Month.
The day will conclude with a showing of the movie “Lightyear” at 1 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.
For more information, visit the Seaway Valley Prevention Facebook page.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.