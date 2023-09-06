OGDENSBURG — The city is looking for a new recreation director.
Last week, Ogdensburg Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole resigned. She was appointed to the position in the summer of 2021.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 9:25 pm
OGDENSBURG — The city is looking for a new recreation director.
Last week, Ogdensburg Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole resigned. She was appointed to the position in the summer of 2021.
A job ad from the city states that applications are being received until 4 p.m. Tuesday. To apply, a civil service application along with a resume and cover letter must be dropped off to City Hall, 330 Ford St.
The starting salary for the position would be between $46,759 and $51,093 with fringe benefits.
A hire would be a provisional appointment, meaning that the person selected would have to take a civil service exam on Oct. 21 and score within the top three interested candidates in order to be permanently appointed.
The recreation director position, along with an assistant to the chief of police position, was exempted from the city’s hiring freeze enacted in April.
