Ogdensburg seeking new recreation director

The Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg, which houses the recreation director for the city of Ogdensburg. The city is seeking a new recreation director. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city is looking for a new recreation director.

Last week, Ogdensburg Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole resigned. She was appointed to the position in the summer of 2021.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.