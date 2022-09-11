CONSTABLEVILLE — It may not have been as well attended as in previous years, but members of the Flywheels & Pulleys Club were happy to once again host the Old Time Gas Engines, Tractors and Truck Show over the weekend.
“We had a lot of help getting back,” said Olga J. Miller, club public relations chair, noting there were more displays this year.
Edward Davis, field director for the event, said they were pleased with the crowd.
“The weather and the lack of COVID helped,” he said. “It’s great for all ages. The flea market has a variety of items — toys for kids and things for adults.”
“It’s been good,” Lance H. Blood of Rome, president of the Flywheels and Pulleys Club, said. “We didn’t expect much being down for two years but we are close to what we had in 2019.”
There was a variety of tractors and engines.
William L. Mack of Croghan brought his “composite” tractor.
“It’s kind of a Heintz 57,” he said, noting the tractor has been a work in progress since the early 1960s. “It has a Continental engine, transmission from a ’35 Ford and ’47 Chevrolet and two-ton Chevrolet differential. The axle is from my grandfather’s 1938 McCormick Deering.”
The tractor owner said the engine originally had a hand crank and Mr. Blood helped him replace the crank with a starter.
Mr. Mack said he has attended the event for years to watch the tractor pulls and attend the flea market but this was the first time he has shown his tractor.
Dale Brown of West Winfield was another first-timer bringing six-horse and four-horse engines, which were used for various farm applications such as threshing corn in the early 1900s before tractors were used.
“They were early power plants,” Mr. Brown said.
He said that he has attended the event previously because of his interest in machinery.
“It’s kind of slow this year,” he said. “The younger generation doesn’t have the knowledge. It was passed on to me from my dad.”
A 25-horse Superior oil field engine from the 1920s or 1930s owned by Steven Congden of West Edmeston attracted a lot of attention from attendees.
“You don’t often see big ones like this,” he said.
Another attraction was the working saw mill from the 1940s that club members have utilized over the years to create lumber to construct many of the buildings on the club’s grounds.
A small group gathered to watch as club members placed a large log on the tram which transported it through the rotating saw to cut it into planks.
Jay Bigarbel from the town of Fowler brought some of his chain saw collection to sell.
“I’ve been coming since 1980,” he said, noting he previously has sold blacksmith items and handmade benches.
Attendee Cory Grenier of Port Leyden said he tries to come every year.
“It’s a good time — lots of stuff to see,” he said. “I come to check out the hit and miss engines.”
The three-day event also included tractor pulls, performance by The Country Cloggers, dances both nights by The Streeters, chain saw carving, a horizontal greased pole contest, calliope music, chicken barbecue, garden tractor pull, three-legged races, watermelon eating contest and a ladies fry pan toss.
