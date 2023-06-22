WATERTOWN — One of its last members, Ora Hawkins, had not been inside the Thomas Memorial AME Zion Church on Morrison Street for about 20 years.
Recently, Mrs. Hawkins, 82, took part in a tour of the historic church to see what happened to the decaying building since she left and it closed.
To come back and visit a place that was once a huge part of her life, and then to see it in a state of disrepair, was an intense experience for Mrs. Hawkins.
“It’s heartbreaking. Really heartbreaking,” she said.
In recent years, a group of about 10 people across the state — known as the Friends of Thomas Memorial Coalition — have been slowly but surely working on preserving the church.
On a late spring day, Mrs. Hawkins finally returned to the church where she was a member for the better part of four decades.
She joined about 40 people who took part in the tour to raise awareness of the efforts to save the church.
Erin Tobin, who has been involved in preserving the 114-year-old church, never had a chance to get inside before and didn’t know what to expect to find.
“I think it’s in better shape than I thought,” she said, mentioning she was surprised to see that the spectacular color of its stained-glass windows remains intact.
Ms. Tobin, executive director of Adirondack Architectural Heritage, arranged the tour at a time when plans for the church are “in process.”
“I’m glad to have seen it and glad people were there,” she said.
The Friends of the church hope to start putting together plans to seek funding for the project, said Shameika L. Ingram, who is spearheading the group’s efforts.
“We continue to work on what’s going to happen to the church,” she said.
The Friends are also taking steps to make necessary repairs. Within the past month or so, Neighbors of Watertown, the local housing agency, took down a small chimney at risk of crumbling and falling down.
The next step is getting inside to clean up its interior after so many years of neglect, Ms. Ingram said.
Repairs to the building’s exterior masonry and fixing its leaky roof are two major projects that must be completed, she said.
To bolster the chances of saving the landmark, the church’s owner, People’s AME Zion Church in Syracuse, has become involved in the project. Ms. Ingram has been talking to the Rev. Daren Jaime, pastor of the Syracuse church.
“They’ll be involved in the final solution of what can and what can’t be done to the church,” she said.
Last year, the Friends received a major boost.
The Preservation League of New York State has placed the historic church on its “Seven to Save” list for 2022-23. The Preservation League recognized the need to save it.
While the building was erected in 1909, Watertown’s AME Zion Church traces its roots back to the Underground Railroad and enslaved people running for their freedom.
At least one church associate was a freed slave. Professor Henry Barr escaped a Kentucky plantation before the Civil War, made it to Montreal and then moved to Watertown, where he became a member of the church when it was holding services at the meeting house at 446 River St. He died on Feb. 19, 1902, somewhere between the ages of 70 and 80.
Getting the recognition means the Preservation League will work closely with the Friends to raise awareness, assist with advocacy and provide extensive technical services to save the church from demolition.
For decades, William E. “Buster” Crabbe, the building caretaker and a church trustee, took care of the building until he died in 2017 at the age of 81.
Ms. Ingram, who worked at Fort Drum as a civilian from 2012 to 2015, met Mr. Crabbe and became interested in the church’s history.
By then, church services had already ended. She’s spearheading the Friends’s efforts from North Carolina, where she now lives.
But Mrs. Hawkins still lives in Watertown, where she was a member of the church from 1962 through the early 2000s, even when she was working multiple jobs six days a week.
It got to be too much when her mother took ill and she regrettably could no longer attend Sunday services.
She’s now hopeful that the place that meant so much to her for so long will get a new life.
“I have a lot of memories, a lot of memories,” she said.
Times staff photographer Zachary Canaperi contributed to this report.
