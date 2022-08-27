OGDENSBURG — Built in 1884, a large stone manor at 709 Franklin St. had been used for a variety of purposes by the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
It has been the rectory for St. Mary’s Cathedral. It had been offices for Catholic Charities and most recently, it was a convent housing the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart.
Now, 134 years later, it’s slowly being turned into Harold J. and Rachel L. Kench’s dream home they are calling the “Claire House,” named after St. Clare of Assisi, the patron saint of television and founder of the Order of Poor Ladies.
A native of Ogdensburg, Mr. Kench is a 1992 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy who served in the U.S. Army for 11 years. He and his wife are both teachers at East Islip High School. The couple have two sons.
The Long Island residents purchased the building made of Gouverneur marble and limestone in 2019 and have been steadily remodeling the unique stone manor that boasts three levels, 38 rooms — nine of them bathrooms — and nearly 10,000 square feet. Seven of the bathrooms are functional and six bedrooms are renovated and ready for use. Only the third story has yet to be worked on.
Their renovation venture began in 2019 when they were visiting family in Ogdensburg and they happened to drive by the Franklin Street manor and it caught Mrs. Kench’s eye.
“We were just driving past it and I saw it and it took my breath away. I was like, ‘Stop the car, stop the car.’ I asked, ‘What is it? I just want to look at it.’ And then it was, ‘Can we buy it?’” Mrs. Kench said. “I know it sounds crazy, but we drove by and I knew it was our house.”
Mr. Kench had never really taken a close look at the manor growing up because the former St. Joseph’s Nursing Home was next door and there were trees surrounding it. After contacting the owner, the rest, they say, is history and the Kenches have a new property in the Maple City.
They on moving to Ogdensburg once their youngest son is done with school. There is currently a family caretaker overseeing the building when they are not in town.
For Mr. Kench, it’s about eventually moving back full time to his hometown.
“I am really happy to be home. When I graduated I went into the Army then I went to college and I never came back,” said Mr. Kench, who is the youngest of eight children. “It’s really nice to come back home again. So many people in the ’Burg say how they want to leave. Go away and see how it is. You will want to come back.”
Mrs. Kench never thought she would want to live in Ogdensburg — that was until she saw the marble and limestone manor. Now, she believes it’s their duty to preserve it for the future.
“We don’t really think we own the house, we have stewardship of it. The house has been here long before we were around. God willing, it will be here long after we are gone,” she said, adding that they are planning on leaving it to their children so it will stay in the family.
Historical records say that it was built in 1884 for $10,000 and that it had been a rectory for St. Mary’s Cathedral when the church was located next door at the corner of Franklin and Lafayette streets before being destroyed by fire in 1947. The former St. Joseph’s Nursing Home was later built where the church stood.
It had been used as an office for Catholic Charities and in 1961, in order to help increase the St. Joseph’s Home bed capacity from 50 to 74, the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, who resided at the home, relocated to the unique stone building next door.
After the Grey Nuns moved out of the manor in 2005, the manor had been privately owned by several individuals, with the Kenches being the latest owners.
MAKING THE CLAIRE HOUSE THEIR OWN
The Kenches have kept a lot of the original charm of the building — wood railings, moldings, doors and other features. They have found pocket doors and windows hidden in walls that allowed them to connect some rooms and open them up to natural light. There is even a secret room that they cannot find an entrance to located in the back of the house.
The Kenches added some of their own touches. For instance, a bell has been placed outside each bedroom to be rung because “bells keep away evil spirits” and each room has their own name and theme.
The family room is the “Gold Room” and another is the “Bat Cave,” named after the first time they spent the night in the house and were visited by several bats. The previous owner had kept a fishing net there for the occasion to remove the flying critters. Pictures and artwork of bats are arranged on the wall as well as a large world map depicting where the family has vacationed.
“Before we bought the house, we traveled a lot with the kids. Now we just come here,” Mr. Kench said.
A room on the second story is named the “Game Room” and is decorated after the Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland, a place the Kenches have visited — complete with a pool table, whiskey bar and only Irish music played inside.
Another renovated bedroom is named after the late Bishop Joseph H. Conroy, the Diocese of Ogdensburg’s third bishop and a Roman count, who they believe has a presence in the house.
Mrs. Kench said Bishop Conroy was the rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral when the manor was built and they felt he deserved to be honored with a suite.
“He was the one who built the house. He lived here for 37 years before he became bishop,” Mrs. Kench said. A wooden chair, etched with a cross, was placed in the corner and roped off to honor Bishop Conroy, and the bishop’s crest and black-and-white photo adorn the walls.
The project has been extremely interesting for the couple. They even unearthed a religious relic — an altar stone was found in the building’s basement.
Mr. Kench, who researched the relic, said that the stone is engraved and has the bones of two saints inside. He says it was required to be placed in the altars of Catholic churches after the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s.
“We literally have a first-class relic here. It’s human remains so it’s either supposed to be buried in consecrated ground or venerated. The church knows we have it,” Mr. Kench said.
It is believed to have been the rescued altar stone from St. Mary’s Cathedral when it burned down in 1947.
“We are going to venerate it when we have a proper space to put it, but we don’t move it from here. I feel like this is where it’s supposed to be,” Mrs. Kench said. It remains in the basement where it was found.
GHOSTLY PRESENCES
When the couple first stayed in the manor in July 2019, they said that strange things happened and they felt they were not alone. Mrs. Kench said that she wasn’t sure if she could actually live there.
“This house was so heavy and haunted,” she said. “It got to a point, and this was months and months later, I was at a point where I thought we might have to sell this house. I didn’t think we could stay here.”
Mr. Kench agrees.
“You could feel it, there was all sorts of strange stuff going on,” he said.
It was one of the reasons they installed bells outside a number of the rooms to keep evil spirits away. The Kenches routinely ring them before they enter a room.
They also had the residence blessed by Father Joseph Morgan from St. Mary’s Cathedral and burned sage wrap, made by a “hippie” friend, to help ward against the ghosts.
“It worked, I think,” Mrs. Kench said.
They also have photographs of what they believe are ghosts that are living in the residence. One depicts an older man with a white beard and top hat and another is of a “skeleton-faced” woman and a child. They were taken when the Kenches were not around.
The first ghost picture, of the man, originated in what they call the Bishop Conroy Suite. Mr. Kench had asked his sister to take a photo of contractors removing several trees on the property.
“So she did, and Rachel posted it on her Instagram and weeks later one of our friends said, ‘Hey do you know there’s a guy in the window?’” Mr. Kench said. “I look at the picture and I still don’t see a guy in the window, right. Weeks go by and I look at the picture and boom, I can’t not see the guy now.”
Some people see it, others don’t.
The Kenches believe that the man in the photo is Bishop Conroy.
They also believe that there are ghosts of those who had been buried below the original St. Mary’s Cathedral next door, including several bishops and others.
Historical records found by Mrs. Kench show that many of those buried under the cathedral when it burned were moved to the crypt under the new St. Mary’s, all those except the James Gardner family. Not much can be found about the family or why they were buried there, they say.
“I don’t know why they were also buried in the center of the cathedral basement,” Mrs. Kench said. “They are still there under St. Joseph’s, according to this book.”
Mr. Kench added that you can’t forget about all of those who died at the nursing home over the years.
Mrs. Kench tells of a party they held in the manor when their nephew told them about a young girl that had pushed him off a day bed in the Bishop Conroy Suite. He was the only child at the party.
“I think it’s the little Gardner girl, I think her and her mother are here,” Mrs. Kench said.
Some folks have been spooked by the manor.
A contractor’s employee refused to enter until his boss arrived.
Another refused to work in the manor at all.
Despite the ghostly presences felt, Mr. Kench says that doesn’t affect the way he feels about the home and his willingness to live there full time in the future.
“I never believed in ghosts. I thought it was a ridiculous belief. After so many strange occurrences, and the photos of people in the windows, I have to rethink my stance. I don’t want to be ignorant like the doctors of the past who didn’t believe in germs just because they couldn’t see them. Maybe in 100 years they will be selling real ghost detectors on Amazon,” Mr. Kench said, adding jokingly, “The real tragedy is the ghosts of Claire House that have to listen to me snore.”
Mrs. Kench said that the supernatural element doesn’t affect the way she feels about the home.
“The way I look at it is this — Claire House has absorbed the energy of those who lived there. Sometimes it’s just an ‘impression,’ but other times it is much more salient than that. I’m honored and humbled,” Mrs. Kench said.
