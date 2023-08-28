WATERTOWN — Burlington Street residents can learn more about a reconstruction project of their street at an open house on Wednesday night.
Representatives from the design team, in coordination with the city planning department, will seek feedback from residents about the conceptual plans for the estimated $1.375 million project.
The open house is a “drop-in event” in which residents can stop by anytime from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at North Elementary School, city planner Geoffrey T. Urda said.
The project consists of total reconstruction of the street and installing new sidewalks, curbing, utilities, sewers and sidewalk ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Burlington Street is a hilly street with curbing on one side higher than the other, Urda said.
“It’s a good project,” Urda said, adding that “it’s a challenging project.”
Reminding residents about the open house, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero called the project “a rebuild in every way.”
Residents can provide feedback from conceptual drawings that will be available at the open house.
The design of the project will be completed this fall, bids are to go out over the winter and construction is slated to begin in the spring.
Funding for the project will come from $275,000 in Community Development Block money, American Rescue Plan Act funds for the design and bonding.
The engineering firms of Aubertine & Currier, Watertown, and LaBella Associates, Rochester, are designing the project.
