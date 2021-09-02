Organizers of Clayton’s First AnchorCon convention honored

Clayton Rotary members honored Cindy Tyler and Tanya Roy with flowers for their work to bring the first AnchorCon Convention to Clayton. Pictured, from left, are Tom Neely and David Neuroth, Clayton Rotary members; Cindy Tyler and Tanya Roy; and Tony Pisarski, Tom LaClair and Aileen Martin, Clayton Rotary members. Not pictured was Joe Martin. Submitted photo
