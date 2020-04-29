Outdoor, building activities enrich schooling at home

I go to Theresa Primary School, and I am a Wolf Scout in Pack 26 and live at Fort Drum. I am in the second grade. I am writing to tell all about what we have done during this time to be a kid reporter.
Being at home schooled is fun, but I miss my friends. I have been building Lego at home. Sometimes we have pajama day, and it is great. My dad and I built a volcano at home with a video about volcanoes to teach others how to build them at home. I have made a parachute.
Hiking at home is fun. It allows us to do things as a family and earn miles for Scouts. I have hiked about 40 miles so far during this. Biking is really fun; my parents got new bikes so we can all ride together. This also helps me remember the safety tips.
We interviewed NASA Engineers from New Mexico to learn about STEM, it was really cool. Air foils are what help a airplanes wings work, the shape is what causes a plane to go up and down. We did a science experiment and built air foils while making a video for Scouts.
Exercise is fun; we have done a lot of exercise. I have taken yoga classes, tried Go Noodle, played Just Dance, learned to spin, went hiking and biking, built obstacle courses and other things.
Since we are stuck at home, I have learned a lot about emergency preparedness. I have made evacuation plans and drawings to help my family. I have also learned what items go in first aid kits and how to treat minor injuries.
Paper basketball is fun. My family and I played this the other day. To play you need a pot and scrap paper. Ball up the paper and play horse with the pot being the basket. Scavenger hunts are fun, we will hide random objects around the house to the family to find, this is one of my favorite things to do.
I learned how to make cake and banana bread. My mom taught be the recipes and I got to help her out. During some of the hike I have picked up trash and cleaned the trail. This is important so that trails are clean. I helped dad built a work bench for his saw and tools. It took us 3 hours, and I learned about the tools and building stuff.
